11081 Buckhead Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Walk the layout, room by room, from any device with our 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=EfoRJcxh8Qh



Don't miss out on this charming new home located in Fountain. Inside, you'll find plenty of living space to spread out and make memories. This spacious home features a welcoming kitchen with new appliances, lots of space to cook and entertain which opens to the bright and roomy living area. You will find 3 large bedrooms upstairs, one being a master that includes a bathroom and walk in closet. The laundry room is located upstairs near the Master for convenience. Complete with a large 2 car garage.

Beautiful and quiet neighborhood with walking/jogging trails nearby. DOGS ALLOWED (on case by case basis). NO SMOKING. NO MARIJUANA OR OTHER DRUG USE. Tenant pays all utilities. Section 8 housing is unavailable.