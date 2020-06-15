All apartments in Fountain
11081 Buckhead Place
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:29 AM

11081 Buckhead Place

11081 Buckhead Pl · (719) 309-4335
Location

11081 Buckhead Pl, Fountain, CO 80817

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1676 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Walk the layout, room by room, from any device with our 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=EfoRJcxh8Qh

Don't miss out on this charming new home located in Fountain. Inside, you'll find plenty of living space to spread out and make memories. This spacious home features a welcoming kitchen with new appliances, lots of space to cook and entertain which opens to the bright and roomy living area. You will find 3 large bedrooms upstairs, one being a master that includes a bathroom and walk in closet. The laundry room is located upstairs near the Master for convenience. Complete with a large 2 car garage.
Beautiful and quiet neighborhood with walking/jogging trails nearby. DOGS ALLOWED (on case by case basis). NO SMOKING. NO MARIJUANA OR OTHER DRUG USE. Tenant pays all utilities. Section 8 housing is unavailable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11081 Buckhead Place have any available units?
11081 Buckhead Place has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11081 Buckhead Place have?
Some of 11081 Buckhead Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11081 Buckhead Place currently offering any rent specials?
11081 Buckhead Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11081 Buckhead Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 11081 Buckhead Place is pet friendly.
Does 11081 Buckhead Place offer parking?
Yes, 11081 Buckhead Place does offer parking.
Does 11081 Buckhead Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11081 Buckhead Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11081 Buckhead Place have a pool?
No, 11081 Buckhead Place does not have a pool.
Does 11081 Buckhead Place have accessible units?
No, 11081 Buckhead Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11081 Buckhead Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11081 Buckhead Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 11081 Buckhead Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 11081 Buckhead Place does not have units with air conditioning.
