Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

10574 Country Park Point - Nice 2 bedroom, 3 bath townhome in quiet neighborhood near Ft. Carson.-less than 10 min away. Built in 2005, this home is 1306 S.F. Newly remodeled including luxury vinyl plank throughout the main level, epoxied butcher block counters, tile backsplash, and new paint. Both bedrooms are located upstairs and each is set up as a master suite with private, attached bathrooms. Convenient upstairs laundry with washer and dryer provided. Ceiling fans throughout. Property has AC as well. Trash service is included in price and HOA maintains all landscaping on the property. Two parking spaces located directly in front of the property. Complex is situated adjacent to the backside of John Metcalf Park. Broadmoor Bluffs Realty requires an income that equal to or greater than 3 times the payment and a credit score of 640 or better for all the adults in the home. Sorry, Section 8 is not accepted. Call or text Dan for additional info. 719-331-0411.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3734070)