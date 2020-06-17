All apartments in Fountain
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

10574 Country Park Point

10574 Country Park Point · (719) 331-0411
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10574 Country Park Point, Fountain, CO 80817

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10574 Country Park Point · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1306 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
10574 Country Park Point - Nice 2 bedroom, 3 bath townhome in quiet neighborhood near Ft. Carson.-less than 10 min away. Built in 2005, this home is 1306 S.F. Newly remodeled including luxury vinyl plank throughout the main level, epoxied butcher block counters, tile backsplash, and new paint. Both bedrooms are located upstairs and each is set up as a master suite with private, attached bathrooms. Convenient upstairs laundry with washer and dryer provided. Ceiling fans throughout. Property has AC as well. Trash service is included in price and HOA maintains all landscaping on the property. Two parking spaces located directly in front of the property. Complex is situated adjacent to the backside of John Metcalf Park. Broadmoor Bluffs Realty requires an income that equal to or greater than 3 times the payment and a credit score of 640 or better for all the adults in the home. Sorry, Section 8 is not accepted. Call or text Dan for additional info. 719-331-0411.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3734070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10574 Country Park Point have any available units?
10574 Country Park Point has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10574 Country Park Point have?
Some of 10574 Country Park Point's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10574 Country Park Point currently offering any rent specials?
10574 Country Park Point isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10574 Country Park Point pet-friendly?
No, 10574 Country Park Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain.
Does 10574 Country Park Point offer parking?
Yes, 10574 Country Park Point does offer parking.
Does 10574 Country Park Point have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10574 Country Park Point offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10574 Country Park Point have a pool?
No, 10574 Country Park Point does not have a pool.
Does 10574 Country Park Point have accessible units?
No, 10574 Country Park Point does not have accessible units.
Does 10574 Country Park Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 10574 Country Park Point does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10574 Country Park Point have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10574 Country Park Point has units with air conditioning.
