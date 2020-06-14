41 Apartments for rent in Firestone, CO with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Firestone renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6338 Stagecoach Ave.
6338 Stagecoach Avenue, Firestone, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2789 sqft
6338 Stagecoach Ave. Available 05/01/20 AWESOME 3 BED/2.5 BATH HOME IN RIDGE CREST SUBDIVISION-FIRESTONE AVAILABLE MAY 1! - This immaculate, open-floor plan home in Firestone is ideal for families and entertaining.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
10 Units Available
Roosevelt Park Apartments
600 Longs Peak Ave, Longmont, CO
Studio
$1,295
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1096 sqft
High ceilings and expansive windows. In-home laundry. Modern fitness center with cardio machines and free weights. Steps from downtown Longmont's shopping and dining on Main Street.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
87 Units Available
Union Pointe
1605 County Road 1, Longmont, CO
Studio
$1,350
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1144 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Welcome to Union Pointe, a brand-new, stylish community in Longmont, Colorado.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
160 Units Available
South Main Station
485 2nd Ave, Longmont, CO
Studio
$1,430
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,533
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,866
1097 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual, self-guided or in-person tours are available by appointment.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
322 21st Ave Unit C
322 21st Ave, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
Great opportunity in Lanyon neighborhood with this Two Bedroom Home - Available Now! - Check out this beautiful home in a great location only minutes from Main Street in Longmont! This property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, stacked washer and

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1361 Armstrong Drive
1361 Armstrong Drive, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2241 sqft
1361 Armstrong Drive Available 07/01/20 FABULOUS 3 BED/2.5 HOME IN SHADOW GRASS AVAILABLE JULY 1! - This home is the elegant Geneva model that features a large family room and adjacent breakfast nook that creates a comfortable living area.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
762 Rees Ct
762 Rees Court, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1130 sqft
762 Rees Ct Available 07/07/20 3 BR, 1 bath house, wood floors, garage, 762 Rees Ct, Longmont - 762 Rees Ct, 3 BR, 1 bath, 1130 SF, sunroom, detached single car garage. See YouTube Video tour: alertrealty.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1420 Whitehall Dr. #D
1420 Whitehall Drive, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1234 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath, Townhouse, 1420 Whitehall Dr #D, Longmont - 2 bedroom, 2 bath, Townhouse, 1420 Whitehall Dr #D, Longmont Watch Youtube Video Tour Here: https://youtu.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
624 Bross St
624 Bross Street, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1960 sqft
This beautiful home is just blocks form downtown Longmont, schools, and shopping. Huge yard with sprinklers 1 car garage and large unfinished basement for storage has furnace and wood burning stove. Hardwood floors and eat in kitchen nook.

Last updated June 14 at 01:38pm
1 Unit Available
1447 Kimbark Street
1447 Kimbark Street, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1000 sqft
Come check out this great two-level townhouse in Longmont just one block from 15th and Main Street! This property features two bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, in unit washer and dryer, and a shared courtyard.

Last updated June 14 at 01:38pm
1 Unit Available
1461 Moonlight Drive
1461 Moonlight Drive, Longmont, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
3164 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Longmont! This spacious 3,100sqft home features an upgraded, welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1419 Red Mountain Dr. #27
1419 Red Mountain Court, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1778 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1419 Red Mountain Dr. #27 Available 06/15/20 Awesome Townhome with 2 Master Suites, a Half bath on the main level, a partially finished basement and a detached 1 car garage! - Awesome unit! Well priced to move.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
412 COLLYER
412 Collyer St, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1144 sqft
412 Collyer - Avail: NOW Close to old town - Very cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with hardwood floors thru out.

Last updated October 8 at 12:35pm
1 Unit Available
623 Pratt Street
623 Pratt Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1498 sqft
CHARMING 3 BED/1 BATH BUNGALOW IN THE HEART OF OLD TOWN LONGMONT AVAILABLE NOW!! - Old Town Bungalow in the heart of Longmont.

Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
1232 Whitehall Drive
1232 Whitehall Dr, Longmont, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3500 sqft
Fully Furnished Pet Friendly Executive Home for Rent in Longmont with Flexible Leases! - Fully furnished executive home located on Ute Creek Golf Course!! Newer home!! Was former "model" house.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
Glen Ridge
2211 Pratt St, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,085
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
725 sqft
Hardwood floors, two-tone paint and wooden slat blinds. Ample storage in every floor plan. Grassy courtyards with walking paths shaded by mature trees. Blocks from 287/Main Street.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
15 Units Available
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,072
1247 sqft
Make Palisade Park your new home! Our apartments in Broomfield, Colorado come in a wide array of spacious floor plans with one-, two-, and three-bedroom options.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Copper Peak at Longmont
2770 Copper Peak Ln, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,218
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,394
1107 sqft
You can do a lot of living at Copper Peak! And the affordable rents are just the beginning. Copper Peak Apartments will amaze you with their style, modern design features, and wonderful open room concept.
Last updated June 14 at 01:05pm
13 Units Available
VerraWest
1420 Renaissance Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,352
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments are air-conditioned for year-round comfort. Pet owners can take advantage of the dog park and pet washing station. Located near Blue Skies Park and several biking trails.
Last updated June 14 at 12:43pm
5 Units Available
Victoria Inn
2400 W 17th Ave, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,343
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
777 sqft
Apartments with classic charm in a great location near I-25. Community amenities include guest suite, guest parking and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. A smoke-free community.
Last updated June 14 at 12:54pm
5 Units Available
Park on 14th
2201 14th Ave, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,498
818 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home at Park on 14th Apartments in Longmont, CO! Nestled in the heart of Longmont, Park on 14th Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2855 Blue Sky Cir 3-105
2855 Blue Sky Circle, Erie, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1156 sqft
Unit 3-105 Available 06/22/20 Luxury 1st Floor Condo - Property Id: 108842 Available 6/22/2020 Beautiful condominium! Two bedroom/two bathroom with one car garage. Spacious master bedroom has large walk-in closet.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
713 Grandview Meadows Drive
713 Grandview Meadow Drive, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1457 sqft
This 2-Level Townhome is Light, Airy and Spacious and Available for Rent in Longmont! - Premium quality Townhome. Light, airy and spacious. 1457 finished SF with 3 bed/2.5 bath/2-car attached. 9' ceilings on main floor. Upgraded finishes.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1115 Zodo Avenue
1115 Zodo Avenue, Erie, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
3398 sqft
1115 Zodo Avenue Erie, CO 80516 - Beautiful real hardwood flrs throughout main level & stairs of this 3 bed/3 bath home in the desirable Estates at Erie Commons. Gourmet kitchen w/ extended cabinetry, stainless appliances, & huge granite island.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Firestone, CO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Firestone renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

