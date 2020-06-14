Apartment List
/
CO
/
federal heights
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:32 PM

444 Apartments for rent in Federal Heights, CO with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Federal Heights renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Federal Heights
8 Units Available
Legacy Heights Apartments
2700 W 103rd Ave, Federal Heights, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,256
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
794 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,908
1110 sqft
Cozy units with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Pet friendly. Enjoy on-site conveniences like a business center, garage, and media room. Located right off I-25. Near Legacy Ridge Golf Course and Northglenn Marketplace.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Federal Heights
1 Unit Available
10018 Eliot Circle
10018 Eliot Circle, Federal Heights, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1858 sqft
Large Home with Spacious Yard and 2 Car Garage! - Available for a 1 or 2 year lease! Large 3 bedroom 2 bath home with lots of natural light and decorative trim line the inside.
Results within 1 mile of Federal Heights
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Central Westminster
19 Units Available
Park Place at 92nd
9081 Federal Blvd, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,801
1036 sqft
Within a three mile radius of Bowles House Museum, Elvis Cinemas Arvada, Ancient World Art LLC, and much more. Conveniently located near Highway 36, I-25, and other major roads. Units feature community amenities like a pool, fitness center, and on-site laundry facility.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
South Thornton
9 Units Available
North Creek Apartment Homes
700 W 91st Ave, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,299
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
952 sqft
Enjoy the newly renovated units with chic black appliances and handsome wooden cabinets. W/D in unit and private patios to enjoy the views. Great location near Camenisch Park and Thornton Parkway.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 10:34am
Central Westminster
29 Units Available
Environs
3323 W 96th Cir, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,369
1078 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1309 sqft
Enjoy a variety of home options at Environs Residential Rental Community in Westminster, CO! Find yourself in a one to three bedroom apartment or town home, or rent a large home including two to three bedrooms and baths! Each home comes with its

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Southeast Westminster
1 Unit Available
8675 Clay St. Unit 361
8675 North Clay Street, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1000 sqft
8675 Clay St. Unit 361 Available 06/16/20 Updated 2BD, 1BA Westminster Condo, with Assigned Parking and Private Outdoor Space. - Beautifully updated condo nestled in one of Westminster's most desirable neighborhoods.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Southeast Westminster
1 Unit Available
2740 W. 86th Ave #203
2740 West 86th Avenue, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
2740 W. 86th Ave #203 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful, Updated Condo in Westminster, Available August 1 Move In - The living room, living area has new laminate wood floor, while the bedrooms have the comfort of new, soft, clean carpeting.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Southeast Westminster
1 Unit Available
8654 Decatur St Unit 235
8654 North Decatur Street, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1000 sqft
8654 Decatur St Unit 235 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful, Updated Condo in Westminster, Available August 1 Move In - This gorgeous, end unit condo is in a great location.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South Thornton
1 Unit Available
8701 Huron Street #9-207
8701 Huron Street, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,125
520 sqft
AVAILABLE! 1BR, Top Floor Thornton Condo, Balcony, Fireplace, 88th to I25 Access! - EDGE Properties, Inc.

1 of 26

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Northglenn
1 Unit Available
10632 Brewer Dr.
10632 Brewer Drive, Northglenn, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2132 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in the city of Northglenn! - Great location! This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom tri-level comes with a huge, private backyard. Garage is over-sized. Hardwood floors, washer and dryer hookups in walkout basement.
Results within 5 miles of Federal Heights
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
3 Units Available
Parkside Apartments
2300 W 76th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,179
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
876 sqft
Parkside Apartments in Denver, CO offer affordable living in roomy apartments with balconies and in-unit laundry. There is a pool on-site, along with grilling stations and picnic tables.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:06pm
Olde Town Arvada Area
14 Units Available
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
970 sqft
Residents enjoy coming home to this relaxing retreat, which sits on six acres of landscaped grounds. Apartments offer all major amenities in addition to an outdoor heated pool. Here, you'll escape the hustle and bustle.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Northeast Westminster
13 Units Available
The Brodie
2311 Park Center Dr, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,480
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1483 sqft
Nestled in the rolling hills of Westminster, Colorado, this community offers luxury, garden-style floor plans in 1-3 bedroom apartments. Clubhouse with fitness center, pool, and fire pits. Near Orchard Town Shopping Mall.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Northglenn
40 Units Available
Haven 124 at Eastlake Station
12255 Claude Ct, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,385
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,954
1328 sqft
Just a few minutes from Downtown Metro Detroit. A short walk to N Line train lines. Spacious one-, two- or three-bedroom floor plans. Wood-style flooring, open floor plans and stunning amenities.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
28 Units Available
Village Creek At Brookhill
9052 Vance St, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,237
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
802 sqft
Both renovated and traditional units available. Select units even have wood-burning fireplaces and wood plank flooring for that homey cabin feel. On-site, residents can use the laundry center and fitness center and relax by the pool/hot tub.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Northglenn
8 Units Available
Keystone
12150 Race St, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,366
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
944 sqft
Located conveniently near Boondocks Fun Center for residents' entertainment. Tenants can shop at the nearby Thorncreek Crossing and Washington Point Shopping Center. Can exercise at the close by Wyco Park or use the on-site 24 hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
18 Units Available
Avana Eastlake
2801 E 120th Ave, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,279
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,892
1228 sqft
Generous counter space and tiled floors in kitchen and bathroom. Nine foot ceilings and picture windows for airy living space. Theater room seats up to twelve. Minutes to I-25.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Willow Run
6 Units Available
Willow Run Village Apartments
12621 Zuni St, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,389
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Relaxing community features include an outdoor fire pit and luxury clubhouse. Apartment includes modern cabinetry and walk-in closets in every unit. Located off of East Midway Boulevard near Big Dry Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
9 Units Available
Harvest Station
11775 Wadsworth Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,386
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1433 sqft
In line with a luxurious and carefree lifestyle, Harvest Station Apartments meets the mark in Broomfield, Colorado.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
26 Units Available
Westcliff
9820 Westcliff Pkwy, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,314
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Found next to Highway 36 for easy access to surrounding areas. Near Waverly Acres Park, and many hiking/biking trails. All apartments upgraded with new stainless steel appliances. Large windows for stunning mountain views. Residents able to enjoy the resort-style pool, spa, and grilling gazebo.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
7 Units Available
Highpointe Park Apartments
9701 PEARL ST, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,533
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-appointed apartments in North Denver with easy access to I-25, downtown Denver, and Thornton's Highpointe District. Beautiful grounds with clubhouse, pool, and dog park. Units have hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Northglenn
15 Units Available
Carrick Bend
11525 Community Center Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,348
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,877
1241 sqft
Stylish, cozy apartments with sleek hardwood flooring. Enjoy morning coffee at the cafe and a nighttime workout at the gym on site. Close to EB Rains Jr. Memorial Park. Near I-25.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Central Westminster
10 Units Available
SkyView
1420 W 116th Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,175
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Excellent location in the Westminster Tech Corridor. Community features include saltwater pool, jacuzzi and fire pit. Apartments offer granite-inspired countertops, modern cherry cabinets and black appliances.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Club Crest
9 Units Available
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,333
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
900 sqft
Bright interiors with plank flooring. Private patio/balcony. Online rent payment available. Walking distance to Northridge Shopping Center.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Federal Heights, CO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Federal Heights renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Federal Heights 3 BedroomsFederal Heights Apartments with BalconyFederal Heights Apartments with Garage
Federal Heights Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFederal Heights Apartments with ParkingFederal Heights Apartments with Pool
Federal Heights Cheap PlacesFederal Heights Dog Friendly ApartmentsFederal Heights Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, CO
The Pinery, COWelby, COErie, CONiwot, COShaw Heights, COStonegate, COGunbarrel, COCherry Creek, COWindsor, COBerthoud, COColumbine, COApplewood, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College