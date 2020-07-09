All apartments in Fairmount
Last updated July 9 2020 at 4:24 AM

6004 Nile Cir

6004 Nile Circle · (303) 877-6019
Location

6004 Nile Circle, Fairmount, CO 80403
Lilac Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$3,500

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 4217 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
DUE TO COVID, showings are Saturday only from 1 to 2 PM, or by appointment only at least 24 hours in advance. Thanks for your consideration!

Luxury home with convenient location in Golden/Arvada. Over 4000 sq ft of finished space with brand new finished daylight basement. Brand new carpet and paint! Fantastic school district, with bus stop close to the house.

Over $170K of upgrades in this home! Hardwoods on main and in bedrooms! Beautifull tile work throughout. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Oversized 3-car garage. Fabulous bay window looking out at table mountain. Custom blinds on main level.

Three car oversized garage.

Schools:
Elementary School: Fairmount
Middle School: Drake
High School: Arvada West
School District: Jefferson R-1
Square Footage:
Upper Level Square Feet: 1,352
Main Level Square Feet: 1,527
Basement Finished Square Feet: 1,338
Rooms:
Upper Level: Master Bedroom w/ Walk in Closet, Master 5 piece Bathroom, Bedroom 1, Bedroom 2, Bedroom 3, Four Piece Bathroom, Family Room.
Main Level: Kitchen / Kitchen Nook, Office, Living Room w/ Fireplace, Front Room, Laundry Room, 2 Piece Bathroom.
Located in Ryan's Ranch, with quick and easy access to Golden, Arvada, highways to downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6004 Nile Cir have any available units?
6004 Nile Cir has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6004 Nile Cir have?
Some of 6004 Nile Cir's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6004 Nile Cir currently offering any rent specials?
6004 Nile Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6004 Nile Cir pet-friendly?
No, 6004 Nile Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairmount.
Does 6004 Nile Cir offer parking?
Yes, 6004 Nile Cir offers parking.
Does 6004 Nile Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6004 Nile Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6004 Nile Cir have a pool?
No, 6004 Nile Cir does not have a pool.
Does 6004 Nile Cir have accessible units?
No, 6004 Nile Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 6004 Nile Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6004 Nile Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 6004 Nile Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6004 Nile Cir has units with air conditioning.
