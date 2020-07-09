6004 Nile Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

DUE TO COVID, showings are Saturday only from 1 to 2 PM, or by appointment only at least 24 hours in advance. Thanks for your consideration!



Luxury home with convenient location in Golden/Arvada. Over 4000 sq ft of finished space with brand new finished daylight basement. Brand new carpet and paint! Fantastic school district, with bus stop close to the house.



Over $170K of upgrades in this home! Hardwoods on main and in bedrooms! Beautifull tile work throughout. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Oversized 3-car garage. Fabulous bay window looking out at table mountain. Custom blinds on main level.



Three car oversized garage.



Schools:

Elementary School: Fairmount

Middle School: Drake

High School: Arvada West

School District: Jefferson R-1

Square Footage:

Upper Level Square Feet: 1,352

Main Level Square Feet: 1,527

Basement Finished Square Feet: 1,338

Rooms:

Upper Level: Master Bedroom w/ Walk in Closet, Master 5 piece Bathroom, Bedroom 1, Bedroom 2, Bedroom 3, Four Piece Bathroom, Family Room.

Main Level: Kitchen / Kitchen Nook, Office, Living Room w/ Fireplace, Front Room, Laundry Room, 2 Piece Bathroom.

Located in Ryan's Ranch, with quick and easy access to Golden, Arvada, highways to downtown.