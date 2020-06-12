/
3 bedroom apartments
58 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Evans, CO
Ashcroft Heights
Legend Flats
3301 Abbey Road, Evans, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,611
1087 sqft
Welcome to Legend Flats! Our community offers stunning one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in Evans, CO. The interiors of our apartment homes boast upscale features including faux wood flooring and granite countertops.
3302 Laguna St.
3302 Laguna Street, Evans, CO
3614 Watermans Landing Drive
3614 Watermans Landing Drive, Evans, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2600 sqft
3614 Watermans Landing Drive Available 08/02/20 Wow 3 bedroom Home rare rental Evans/Greeley - This is a really nice sunny 3 bedroom home. featuring a large master bedroom with master bath, along with 2 additional bedrooms with another full bath.
Ashcroft Heights
3310 39th Avenue
3310 39th Avenue, Evans, CO
Beautiful 5 bedroom ranch in Ashcroft Heights - Beautiful 5 bedroom ranch with open floor plan. Vaulted open living room with fireplace. Vaulted ceilings in Master suite. Large fenced backyard. Finished basement ready for entertaining.
3419 Riesling Court
3419 Riesling Court, Evans, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1468 sqft
See yourself in this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in a quiet cul-de-sac in Grapevine Hollow! Wonderful open floor plan features vaulted ceilings, arched open doorways & interior pass-thru windows, a lovely slate entry, and ceiling fans in almost every
3323 Barbera Street
3323 Barbera Street, Evans, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1374 sqft
Great 3 bedroom duplex in Grapevine Hollow neighborhood. Open main level has large living & dining room, full service kitchen, sliding door opens to private patio and fenced back yard.
3911 Partridge Avenue
3911 Partridge Avenue, Evans, CO
Single family located in Evans, available June 1, 2020! This 4 bedroom / 2.
Results within 1 mile of Evans
Peakview at T-Bone Ranch
4750 W 29th St, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,563
1189 sqft
Pet-friendly community located close to Greeley Mall and the University of Northern Colorado. Recently revamped units with hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplaces. Good access for people with a disability. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour gym.
515 E 28th St Drive
515 East 28th Street Drive, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1568 sqft
515 E 28th St Drive Available 07/03/20 Amazing 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home in Greeley Available April! - Come take a look at this gorgeous single family home! This house has room to spare with a large master suite and all the amenities you could ever
5803 29th Street Road
5803 West 29th Street Road, Greeley, CO
5803 29th Street Road Available 08/01/20 5 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Car Garage Home - 5 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Car Garage Home -Beautiful wood floors in kitchen and dining area. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet.
912 Dove Hill Rd.
912 Dove Hill Road, La Salle, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3068 sqft
3625 W 29th St #4
3625 29th Street, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1591 sqft
3625 W 29th St #4 Available 08/06/20 Great 3-Bed 2.5 bath Townhome style Condo, waiting for you - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** *3 Bedroom, 2.
28th St - 35th Ave
2209 44th Ave
2209 44th Avenue, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2028 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch style house in Virginia Hills a quiet family neighborhood. Main Floor has Living Room with fireplace, Kitchen, Dining Area, 2 Bedrooms and full bath.
2110 10 Avenue
2110 10th Avenue, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1245 sqft
Upstairs unit. Fenced yard. Close to UNC! Pets allowed with additional deposit and rent.
Alta Vista
2030 8 Avenue
2030 South 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Available July 2020! . Cute 3 bedroom 1 bathroom main floor of the house. Close to UNC campus. Perfect home for college roommates. Open living & dining room with original hardwood floors. Large tiled bathroom, good sized bedrooms.
Garden City
2516 9th ave ct A
2516 9th Avenue Court, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
950 sqft
Utilities Included, HUGE backyard, SM Dog friendly - Property Id: 273061 Front Half of House available now. Utilities Included -Gas, Electric, Sewer. Small Dog Okay! Huge shared back yard with large shade tree.
Results within 5 miles of Evans
Franklin Flats
3208 W 7th St, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1074 sqft
Located at 35th Ave and W 7th St, close to US 34-BUS and Highway 85. Residents enjoy cable ready apartments with air conditioning. Community has a swimming pool and onsite laundry.
Sterling Heights
2420 W Reservoir Rd, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1206 sqft
Welcome to Sterling Heights! Our pet-friendly Greeley, Colorado apartments are available in a variety of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans, complete with cozy design features and wonderful amenities.
Edwards
814 36th ave
814 36th Avenue, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1300 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Update Home Near Bittersweet Park - Property Id: 300072 Located off West 10th St in Greeley, this beautiful duplex unit is within 5-10 minutes of UNC and NCMC with easy access to 34 Business.
2990 W C St #3
2990 W C St, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1259 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House w/ Shed Available NOW! - Come see this spacious modular home with large bedrooms, tall ceilings, open concept kitchen! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House with a small shed. Washer/Dryer hookups.
2305 78th Avenue
2305 78th Avenue, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1747 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Amazing house in quiet neighborhood in west Greeley. Backs up to open space / greenbelt; there are no neighbors behind you! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a modern open floor plan and a lot of natural light.
317 Stockton Court
317 Stockton Court, Gilcrest, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
936 sqft
Available 06/21/20 Ranch style home with three bedrooms and one bath. Exterior has new roof and paint. Interior has been renovated. Close to schools. One hour north of Denver and 15 minutes south of Greeley on US Hwy 85.
Edwards
831 36th Ave ct
831 36th Avenue Court, Greeley, CO
831 36th Ave CT - Property Id: 292966 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292966 Property Id 292966 (RLNE5830028)
2222 O Street
2222 O St, Weld County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1440 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Spacious home with vaulted ceilings and new wood laminate flooring throughout. Home has also been freshly painted. New wood blinds on windows that allow for lots of natural daylight in entire home.
