720 Lehigh Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym

Gorgeous 4 bed home in Erie!! - Welcome to this Charming 4 bed home backing to beautiful & serene open space! Well maintained & updated throughout w/ wood laminate flooring on the main level, stainless steel appliances, designer lighting, kitchen pantry & more. Outside, enjoy the large stamped concrete patio & beautifully landscaped, fully fenced yard. Located near Old Town Erie & an easy commute to either Denver & Boulder. Trails, parks & fields for dog walks & exercise!



Call about pet policy



(RLNE3702455)