Erie, CO
720 Lehigh Circle
720 Lehigh Circle

720 Lehigh Circle · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Parking
Location

720 Lehigh Circle, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
Gorgeous 4 bed home in Erie!! - Welcome to this Charming 4 bed home backing to beautiful & serene open space! Well maintained & updated throughout w/ wood laminate flooring on the main level, stainless steel appliances, designer lighting, kitchen pantry & more. Outside, enjoy the large stamped concrete patio & beautifully landscaped, fully fenced yard. Located near Old Town Erie & an easy commute to either Denver & Boulder. Trails, parks & fields for dog walks & exercise!

Call about pet policy

(RLNE3702455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 Lehigh Circle have any available units?
720 Lehigh Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 720 Lehigh Circle have?
Some of 720 Lehigh Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 Lehigh Circle currently offering any rent specials?
720 Lehigh Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 Lehigh Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 720 Lehigh Circle is pet friendly.
Does 720 Lehigh Circle offer parking?
No, 720 Lehigh Circle does not offer parking.
Does 720 Lehigh Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 Lehigh Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 Lehigh Circle have a pool?
No, 720 Lehigh Circle does not have a pool.
Does 720 Lehigh Circle have accessible units?
No, 720 Lehigh Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 720 Lehigh Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 720 Lehigh Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 720 Lehigh Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 720 Lehigh Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

