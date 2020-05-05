All apartments in Erie
715 Cheesman Street
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

715 Cheesman Street

715 Cheesman Street · No Longer Available
Location

715 Cheesman Street, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
bbq/grill
715 Cheesman Street Available 07/01/20 Gorgeously Remodeled Duplex in a Charming Neighborhood in Erie for Rent - Come take a peek at this gorgeously remodeled duplex! Two bedrooms and sleek white updated bathroom. Beautiful kitchen with gas stove and modern gray tones and tile back splash. Lovely hardwood floors throughout and AC for those warm evenings. Fenced backyard for summer bbq's and gatherings. Designated areas for those who love to garden. Carport area and large shared driveway for vehicles. Charming neighborhood in the town of Erie with unique pubs and restaurants within walking distance. Near Eric Rec Center and quick access to Boulder. Lockable outdoor storage for tools or sporting goods!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5743385)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Cheesman Street have any available units?
715 Cheesman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 715 Cheesman Street have?
Some of 715 Cheesman Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 Cheesman Street currently offering any rent specials?
715 Cheesman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Cheesman Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 715 Cheesman Street is pet friendly.
Does 715 Cheesman Street offer parking?
Yes, 715 Cheesman Street offers parking.
Does 715 Cheesman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 Cheesman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Cheesman Street have a pool?
No, 715 Cheesman Street does not have a pool.
Does 715 Cheesman Street have accessible units?
No, 715 Cheesman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Cheesman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 Cheesman Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 715 Cheesman Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 715 Cheesman Street has units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
