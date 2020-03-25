555 W Ridge Cir

Amenities

BRAND NEW Colliers Hill home for RENT! This 3 bedroom, 3 bath home has all of the signature Richmond attributes. 2510 Sq Ft living area, with full unfinished basement, beautiful back yard with large patio for entertaining. Downstairs has 9-foot ceilings and abundant windows (with blinds) supplying beautiful natural light. The kitchen has wonderful storage, double ovens and an island. Beautiful stone countertops and stainless appliances. Main floor has a flex room that can be used as a formal dining room or office! Upstairs hosts an open loft area and 3 bedrooms. Gorgeous master bathroom suite and generously sized bedrooms. Laundry is on the second floor as well, but machines are NOT included. This home is perfectly located on the bike path that runs through Colliers Hill and is a short walk to the Erie Elementary, Middle and High Schools. The community has a clubhouse with amazing seasonal pool area. There is an exercise room available as well. Playgrounds and trails throughout the community. The Erie Rec Center and Library are located just a 5-minute drive away as well as nice restaurants, Post Office and shopping. Short drive to either I-25 or 287 via Erie Parkway. I am sorry, this is NO PET HOUSEHOLD.

$2800/monthly rent

To schedule a showing to see this beautiful home call Alli at Roberts and Sons at 303-800-5191