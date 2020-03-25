All apartments in Erie
Last updated March 25 2020 at 7:35 AM

555 W Ridge Cir

555 West Ridge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

555 West Ridge Circle, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
BRAND NEW Colliers Hill home for RENT! This 3 bedroom, 3 bath home has all of the signature Richmond attributes. 2510 Sq Ft living area, with full unfinished basement, beautiful back yard with large patio for entertaining. Downstairs has 9-foot ceilings and abundant windows (with blinds) supplying beautiful natural light. The kitchen has wonderful storage, double ovens and an island. Beautiful stone countertops and stainless appliances. Main floor has a flex room that can be used as a formal dining room or office! Upstairs hosts an open loft area and 3 bedrooms. Gorgeous master bathroom suite and generously sized bedrooms. Laundry is on the second floor as well, but machines are NOT included. This home is perfectly located on the bike path that runs through Colliers Hill and is a short walk to the Erie Elementary, Middle and High Schools. The community has a clubhouse with amazing seasonal pool area. There is an exercise room available as well. Playgrounds and trails throughout the community. The Erie Rec Center and Library are located just a 5-minute drive away as well as nice restaurants, Post Office and shopping. Short drive to either I-25 or 287 via Erie Parkway. I am sorry, this is NO PET HOUSEHOLD.
$2800/monthly rent
To schedule a showing to see this beautiful home call Alli at Roberts and Sons at 303-800-5191

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 W Ridge Cir have any available units?
555 W Ridge Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 555 W Ridge Cir have?
Some of 555 W Ridge Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 W Ridge Cir currently offering any rent specials?
555 W Ridge Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 W Ridge Cir pet-friendly?
No, 555 W Ridge Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Erie.
Does 555 W Ridge Cir offer parking?
Yes, 555 W Ridge Cir offers parking.
Does 555 W Ridge Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 555 W Ridge Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 W Ridge Cir have a pool?
Yes, 555 W Ridge Cir has a pool.
Does 555 W Ridge Cir have accessible units?
No, 555 W Ridge Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 555 W Ridge Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 555 W Ridge Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 555 W Ridge Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 555 W Ridge Cir has units with air conditioning.

