Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 AM

399 Woodson Dr

399 Woodson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

399 Woodson Drive, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully updated home in desirable Erie! Walking distance to schools, rec center, library, park! This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 1 3/4baths AND another half bath features updates throughout. The FINISHED basement you can make an additional room/suite or a great family hangout. The living room boasts high ceilings and a gorgeous fireplace. The kitchen includes stainless steal appliances and beautiful countertops. The master plus two bedrooms upstairs. Everything has newer paint and carpets! Wonderful mature landscaping with shaded back yard for you to sit and enjoy the evenings. Main floor laundry, 3 car garage, this home has everything you need and more - come and see - Schedule a showing today!
No cats, dog may be considered.

Lease though July 2021 to start.

For more information or to APPLY for this great property, please visit our website at www.DakotaMgmt.com

For showings call or text Sam 3zero3-621-4694. Image of photo ID will be required to be on file with the office before showing can be confirmed.

No smoking. No growing. No students.

Paid applications are processed in the order they are received. Please note, we cannot be held responsible for information listed on 3rd party websites. Please visit our website at, www.dakotamgmt.com for the most accurate up to date information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 399 Woodson Dr have any available units?
399 Woodson Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 399 Woodson Dr have?
Some of 399 Woodson Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 399 Woodson Dr currently offering any rent specials?
399 Woodson Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 399 Woodson Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 399 Woodson Dr is pet friendly.
Does 399 Woodson Dr offer parking?
Yes, 399 Woodson Dr does offer parking.
Does 399 Woodson Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 399 Woodson Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 399 Woodson Dr have a pool?
No, 399 Woodson Dr does not have a pool.
Does 399 Woodson Dr have accessible units?
No, 399 Woodson Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 399 Woodson Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 399 Woodson Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 399 Woodson Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 399 Woodson Dr has units with air conditioning.
