399 Woodson Dr

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautifully updated home in desirable Erie! Walking distance to schools, rec center, library, park! This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 1 3/4baths AND another half bath features updates throughout. The FINISHED basement you can make an additional room/suite or a great family hangout. The living room boasts high ceilings and a gorgeous fireplace. The kitchen includes stainless steal appliances and beautiful countertops. The master plus two bedrooms upstairs. Everything has newer paint and carpets! Wonderful mature landscaping with shaded back yard for you to sit and enjoy the evenings. Main floor laundry, 3 car garage, this home has everything you need and more - come and see - Schedule a showing today!

No cats, dog may be considered.



Lease though July 2021 to start.



For more information or to APPLY for this great property, please visit our website at www.DakotaMgmt.com



For showings call or text Sam 3zero3-621-4694. Image of photo ID will be required to be on file with the office before showing can be confirmed.



No smoking. No growing. No students.



Paid applications are processed in the order they are received. Please note, we cannot be held responsible for information listed on 3rd party websites. Please visit our website at, www.dakotamgmt.com for the most accurate up to date information.