2228 Alpine Drive

Large Well Maintained Vista Ridge 3 Bed 3 Bath - Enjoy fantastic mountain views from this fabulous Vista Ridge home! Wide open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. Kitchen boasts Hickory cabinets, Corian counters and wood flooring. 2 Story family room flows off of the kitchen & showcases beautiful views of Long's Peak. Enormous Master with luxury bath & walk-in closet. Fully landscaped yard w/2 tier patio to soak in the mountain views. 5 Star resort living offers residents 2 swimming pools, club house, tennis courts, golf & miles of trails.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5561754)