Last updated March 18 2020 at 1:55 AM

2228 Alpine Drive

2228 Alpine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2228 Alpine Drive, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Large Well Maintained Vista Ridge 3 Bed 3 Bath - Enjoy fantastic mountain views from this fabulous Vista Ridge home! Wide open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. Kitchen boasts Hickory cabinets, Corian counters and wood flooring. 2 Story family room flows off of the kitchen & showcases beautiful views of Long's Peak. Enormous Master with luxury bath & walk-in closet. Fully landscaped yard w/2 tier patio to soak in the mountain views. 5 Star resort living offers residents 2 swimming pools, club house, tennis courts, golf & miles of trails.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5561754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2228 Alpine Drive have any available units?
2228 Alpine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 2228 Alpine Drive have?
Some of 2228 Alpine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2228 Alpine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2228 Alpine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2228 Alpine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2228 Alpine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2228 Alpine Drive offer parking?
No, 2228 Alpine Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2228 Alpine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2228 Alpine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2228 Alpine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2228 Alpine Drive has a pool.
Does 2228 Alpine Drive have accessible units?
No, 2228 Alpine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2228 Alpine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2228 Alpine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2228 Alpine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2228 Alpine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
