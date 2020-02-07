211 Pear Lake Way

Amenities
BRAND NEW 3 BD/2.5 BA Home in Erie - This BRAND NEW 3 BD/2.5 BA home features hardwood floors, gas fireplace, fenced backyard, a back patio and a large unfinished basement. This lovely home includes all new stainless steel appliances, and a convenient laundry room. The 2-car attached garage comes with a side door entry for easy outdoor access.
This home has easy access to I-25 and HWY 287 for a daily commute or a trip to Boulder and Denver. It is a quick drive to restaurants, schools and shops and parks.
There will be a 24/7 clubhouse, fitness center with free wifi, and a outdoor community pool with a slide and separate hot tub (Opening between Memorial Day and Labor Day).
Schools: Wee School Preschool, Erie Elementary, Red Hawk Elementary, Aspen Ridge Prep School and Erie High School.
Pets negotiable.
Please call 720-583-4369 to set up a showing today!
(RLNE4033031)