211 Pear Lake Way
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

211 Pear Lake Way

211 Pear Lake Way · No Longer Available
Location

211 Pear Lake Way, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
BRAND NEW 3 BD/2.5 BA Home in Erie - This BRAND NEW 3 BD/2.5 BA home features hardwood floors, gas fireplace, fenced backyard, a back patio and a large unfinished basement. This lovely home includes all new stainless steel appliances, and a convenient laundry room. The 2-car attached garage comes with a side door entry for easy outdoor access.

This home has easy access to I-25 and HWY 287 for a daily commute or a trip to Boulder and Denver. It is a quick drive to restaurants, schools and shops and parks.

There will be a 24/7 clubhouse, fitness center with free wifi, and a outdoor community pool with a slide and separate hot tub (Opening between Memorial Day and Labor Day).

Schools: Wee School Preschool, Erie Elementary, Red Hawk Elementary, Aspen Ridge Prep School and Erie High School.

Pets negotiable.

Please call 720-583-4369 to set up a showing today!

(RLNE4033031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

