Erie, CO
207 McAfee Circle
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

207 McAfee Circle

207 Mcafee Circle · No Longer Available
Erie
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Parking
Location

207 Mcafee Circle, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
playground
207 McAfee Circle Available 04/01/20 Updated Large Erie 3 bed 3 Bath home with exquisite finishes - Newly remodeled home boasts elegant upgrades and high-end finishes throughout! Polished, hardwood floors guide you through the open-style main level. The living room with a cozy fireplace leads to an exquisite kitchen featuring white cabinets, quartz counter tops, white subway backsplash, and new stainless steel appliances. Upstairs, relax in the quiet bonus room. The large master suite provides ample lounging space and leads to a private, 5 piece, en suite bathroom. Move-in-ready with all new carpet, paint, furnace, A/C, hot water heater, window coverings, deck, and refinished driveway. Superb location within minutes to community playground, trails, rec center, and downtown Erie!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5518395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 McAfee Circle have any available units?
207 McAfee Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 207 McAfee Circle have?
Some of 207 McAfee Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 McAfee Circle currently offering any rent specials?
207 McAfee Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 McAfee Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 McAfee Circle is pet friendly.
Does 207 McAfee Circle offer parking?
No, 207 McAfee Circle does not offer parking.
Does 207 McAfee Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 McAfee Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 McAfee Circle have a pool?
No, 207 McAfee Circle does not have a pool.
Does 207 McAfee Circle have accessible units?
No, 207 McAfee Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 207 McAfee Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 McAfee Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 207 McAfee Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 207 McAfee Circle has units with air conditioning.
