Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly playground

207 McAfee Circle Available 04/01/20 Updated Large Erie 3 bed 3 Bath home with exquisite finishes - Newly remodeled home boasts elegant upgrades and high-end finishes throughout! Polished, hardwood floors guide you through the open-style main level. The living room with a cozy fireplace leads to an exquisite kitchen featuring white cabinets, quartz counter tops, white subway backsplash, and new stainless steel appliances. Upstairs, relax in the quiet bonus room. The large master suite provides ample lounging space and leads to a private, 5 piece, en suite bathroom. Move-in-ready with all new carpet, paint, furnace, A/C, hot water heater, window coverings, deck, and refinished driveway. Superb location within minutes to community playground, trails, rec center, and downtown Erie!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5518395)