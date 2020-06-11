205 Equinox Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Beautiful Richmond Ranch Style home within walking distance to Erie Elementary, Middle and High Schools.

4 bedroom, 3 bath with office. Master bedroom, 2nd & 3rd bedroom, office and large laundry room(hook-ups only) located on the first floor. Hardwood floors throughout main floor, all bedrooms are carpeted, as is the basement. Vaulted ceilings, great natural light, 8ft doors throughout. Kitchen has Stainless appliances, granite counter tops, large island with eat in dining area. Large finished basement, great for TV/game/exercise room that has large egress windows and great sunlight. 4th bedroom and full bathroom is located in the basement. 2 car garage with an additional bonus 1 car/storage garage. Includes access to beautiful community Clubhouse and pool area. There are playgrounds, parks and trails throughout community. Trash service included. No laundry machines provided-BYO.

NO PETS. $2950.00 rent



Call Alli at Roberts and Sons Property Management to set up a tour of this beautiful rental property. 303-800-5191