Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:25 AM

205 Equinox Cir

205 Equinox Circle · (303) 800-5191
Location

205 Equinox Circle, Erie, CO 80516

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3620 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful Richmond Ranch Style home within walking distance to Erie Elementary, Middle and High Schools.
4 bedroom, 3 bath with office. Master bedroom, 2nd & 3rd bedroom, office and large laundry room(hook-ups only) located on the first floor. Hardwood floors throughout main floor, all bedrooms are carpeted, as is the basement. Vaulted ceilings, great natural light, 8ft doors throughout. Kitchen has Stainless appliances, granite counter tops, large island with eat in dining area. Large finished basement, great for TV/game/exercise room that has large egress windows and great sunlight. 4th bedroom and full bathroom is located in the basement. 2 car garage with an additional bonus 1 car/storage garage. Includes access to beautiful community Clubhouse and pool area. There are playgrounds, parks and trails throughout community. Trash service included. No laundry machines provided-BYO.
NO PETS. $2950.00 rent

Call Alli at Roberts and Sons Property Management to set up a tour of this beautiful rental property. 303-800-5191

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Equinox Cir have any available units?
205 Equinox Cir has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 205 Equinox Cir have?
Some of 205 Equinox Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Equinox Cir currently offering any rent specials?
205 Equinox Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Equinox Cir pet-friendly?
No, 205 Equinox Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Erie.
Does 205 Equinox Cir offer parking?
Yes, 205 Equinox Cir does offer parking.
Does 205 Equinox Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Equinox Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Equinox Cir have a pool?
Yes, 205 Equinox Cir has a pool.
Does 205 Equinox Cir have accessible units?
No, 205 Equinox Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Equinox Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 Equinox Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Equinox Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 205 Equinox Cir has units with air conditioning.
