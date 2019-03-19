All apartments in Erie
1463 Hickory Dr
1463 Hickory Dr

1463 Hickory Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1463 Hickory Drive, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3BR 2BA home for rent that backs to a hole on Colorado National Golf Club! 1,670 finished sq ft home with unfinished basement (3,318 total sf), 5 pc master bath, living room, dining room, 2 car attached garage, and balcony overlooking the golf course. This home will not last long.

No smoking. No growing. No students.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information on 3rd party advertisements. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at www.DakotaMgmt.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

An image of your valid photo ID will be required for showing confirmation. Safety of our showing agents is important to us. If Dakota Property Management does not have a photo ID on file, we may be unable to show you this property.

All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

For showings or questions please contact:

allen@dakotmgmt.com
720-448-5032

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

