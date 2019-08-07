All apartments in Erie
Find more places like 1450 Blue Sky Way #12-208.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Erie, CO
/
1450 Blue Sky Way #12-208
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

1450 Blue Sky Way #12-208

1450 Blue Sky Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Erie
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1450 Blue Sky Way, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
walk in closets
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
volleyball court
1450 Blue Sky Way #12-208 Available 08/15/19 Two Bedroom Condo Available For Rent at Blue Sky at Vista Ridge - Fabulous 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo for rent at the highly desired Blue Sky at Vista Ridge. Open floor plan, two large bedrooms with walk in closets, and brand new washer and dryer. Private balconies off master and family room with views of the back range. Gas fireplace, perfect for Colorado winters. Rec Center, 24/7 fitness center, outdoor pool, hot tub, walking path, playground and more--everything in your own community. Easy commute to everywhere! Assigned parking spots.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4993502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1450 Blue Sky Way #12-208 have any available units?
1450 Blue Sky Way #12-208 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 1450 Blue Sky Way #12-208 have?
Some of 1450 Blue Sky Way #12-208's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1450 Blue Sky Way #12-208 currently offering any rent specials?
1450 Blue Sky Way #12-208 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1450 Blue Sky Way #12-208 pet-friendly?
No, 1450 Blue Sky Way #12-208 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Erie.
Does 1450 Blue Sky Way #12-208 offer parking?
Yes, 1450 Blue Sky Way #12-208 offers parking.
Does 1450 Blue Sky Way #12-208 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1450 Blue Sky Way #12-208 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1450 Blue Sky Way #12-208 have a pool?
Yes, 1450 Blue Sky Way #12-208 has a pool.
Does 1450 Blue Sky Way #12-208 have accessible units?
No, 1450 Blue Sky Way #12-208 does not have accessible units.
Does 1450 Blue Sky Way #12-208 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1450 Blue Sky Way #12-208 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1450 Blue Sky Way #12-208 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1450 Blue Sky Way #12-208 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Erie 2 BedroomsErie 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Erie Apartments with GymErie Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Erie Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, CO
Broomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COWellington, CONiwot, CO
Shaw Heights, COStonegate, COGunbarrel, COCherry Creek, COWindsor, COBerthoud, COColumbine, COApplewood, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College