1450 Blue Sky Way #12-208 Available 08/15/19 Two Bedroom Condo Available For Rent at Blue Sky at Vista Ridge - Fabulous 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo for rent at the highly desired Blue Sky at Vista Ridge. Open floor plan, two large bedrooms with walk in closets, and brand new washer and dryer. Private balconies off master and family room with views of the back range. Gas fireplace, perfect for Colorado winters. Rec Center, 24/7 fitness center, outdoor pool, hot tub, walking path, playground and more--everything in your own community. Easy commute to everywhere! Assigned parking spots.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4993502)