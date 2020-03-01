All apartments in Erie
129 Jackson Drive

129 Jackson Drive
Erie
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Parking
Location

129 Jackson Drive, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious Home! With 3 Bedrooms & 1.5 bath, plenty of yard space and an over-sized 2 car detached garage. Exterior was recently painted along with ceiling designs in living room and master bedroom.

~ Advertised rent is Discounted Rent ~ Pets Okay (upon Approval) fees apply

Located Near: 1st & Grant

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $35, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 Jackson Drive have any available units?
129 Jackson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
Is 129 Jackson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
129 Jackson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Jackson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 129 Jackson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 129 Jackson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 129 Jackson Drive offers parking.
Does 129 Jackson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 Jackson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Jackson Drive have a pool?
No, 129 Jackson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 129 Jackson Drive have accessible units?
No, 129 Jackson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Jackson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 129 Jackson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 129 Jackson Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 129 Jackson Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
