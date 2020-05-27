1110 Zodo Avenue

Amenities

GORGEOUS RANCH STYLE HOME IN ERIE! - This spacious unfurnished 3 bedroom/2 bath home is located in the beautiful Erie Commons neighborhood! 10ft ceilings and plenty of light! The kitchen features maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite slab countertops, a gas stovetop range, and breakfast nook. Off of the kitchen is the family room which includes a 3-sided gas fireplace to enjoy all year long. The large master bedroom features a walk-in closet and 5 piece bath. The additional bedrooms are roomy and share a bathroom. Additionally, there is a main floor study, laundry, and a formal dining room! The home includes an unfinished basement that provides plenty of storage area or room for whatever you may like, perhaps a gym area! The small yard has been professionally landscaped, is very easy to care for, and features a covered back patio! 3 car garage and energy-efficient furnace. The finished square feet" of this home is 2,240 sqft and the total square feet are 3548 sq. ft. This lovely community includes a giant 7-acre park, community swimming pool, and splash pad park. Located blocks to the Coal Creek Trail System and the Erie Mountain bike trailhead! Walk to the Erie Rec Center, local Library, or jump on your bike to all of the shops & restaurants in Old Town! Hurry - this won't last long!



In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen.



Video Tour: https://www.dropbox.com/s/r5jgqhcn7ozp604/1110%20Zodo.mp4?dl=0



(RLNE5805983)