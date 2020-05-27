All apartments in Erie
1110 Zodo Avenue
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

1110 Zodo Avenue

1110 Zodo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1110 Zodo Avenue, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
GORGEOUS RANCH STYLE HOME IN ERIE! - This spacious unfurnished 3 bedroom/2 bath home is located in the beautiful Erie Commons neighborhood! 10ft ceilings and plenty of light! The kitchen features maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite slab countertops, a gas stovetop range, and breakfast nook. Off of the kitchen is the family room which includes a 3-sided gas fireplace to enjoy all year long. The large master bedroom features a walk-in closet and 5 piece bath. The additional bedrooms are roomy and share a bathroom. Additionally, there is a main floor study, laundry, and a formal dining room! The home includes an unfinished basement that provides plenty of storage area or room for whatever you may like, perhaps a gym area! The small yard has been professionally landscaped, is very easy to care for, and features a covered back patio! 3 car garage and energy-efficient furnace. The finished square feet" of this home is 2,240 sqft and the total square feet are 3548 sq. ft. This lovely community includes a giant 7-acre park, community swimming pool, and splash pad park. Located blocks to the Coal Creek Trail System and the Erie Mountain bike trailhead! Walk to the Erie Rec Center, local Library, or jump on your bike to all of the shops & restaurants in Old Town! Hurry - this won't last long!

In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen.

Video Tour: https://www.dropbox.com/s/r5jgqhcn7ozp604/1110%20Zodo.mp4?dl=0

(RLNE5805983)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 Zodo Avenue have any available units?
1110 Zodo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 1110 Zodo Avenue have?
Some of 1110 Zodo Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 Zodo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1110 Zodo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 Zodo Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1110 Zodo Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1110 Zodo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1110 Zodo Avenue offers parking.
Does 1110 Zodo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1110 Zodo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 Zodo Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1110 Zodo Avenue has a pool.
Does 1110 Zodo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1110 Zodo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 Zodo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1110 Zodo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1110 Zodo Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1110 Zodo Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

