2004 Lamar St

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

** PLEASE READ BEFORE SCHEDULING SHOWING ** IMPORTANT - The homeowner lives in the converted basement unit (completely separate from main unit, separate entrance) and has done a fantastic job at maintaining this home. Clean & quiet 2 bedroom + den, 1 bathroom home. The home features a spacious living area with beautiful hardwood floors, a large kitchen and dining area, and a fenced in back yard. 2 parking spaces are located in the rear of the home. This unit has its own dedicated washer and dryer in a spacious laundry room. Small dog allowed with owner approval and pet deposit. First month's rent and a security deposit equal to one month's rent required for move in. 12 month minimum lease. Please schedule showings using this link: https://showmojo.com/l/50cb9870fd