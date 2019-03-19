All apartments in Edgewater
2004 Lamar St

2004 Lamar Street · No Longer Available
Location

2004 Lamar Street, Edgewater, CO 80214
Edgewater

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** PLEASE READ BEFORE SCHEDULING SHOWING ** IMPORTANT - The homeowner lives in the converted basement unit (completely separate from main unit, separate entrance) and has done a fantastic job at maintaining this home. Clean & quiet 2 bedroom + den, 1 bathroom home. The home features a spacious living area with beautiful hardwood floors, a large kitchen and dining area, and a fenced in back yard. 2 parking spaces are located in the rear of the home. This unit has its own dedicated washer and dryer in a spacious laundry room. Small dog allowed with owner approval and pet deposit. First month's rent and a security deposit equal to one month's rent required for move in. 12 month minimum lease. Please schedule showings using this link: https://showmojo.com/l/50cb9870fd

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

