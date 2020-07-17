All apartments in Douglas County
5380 Lariat Dr ATTENDANT
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:00 PM

5380 Lariat Dr ATTENDANT

5380 North Lariat Drive · (720) 242-8233
Location

5380 North Lariat Drive, Douglas County, CO 80108

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit ATTENDANT · Avail. now

$2,490

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
CASTLE -Private Room -Assisted -Independent Living - Property Id: 282438

ASSISTED LIVING or INDEPENDENT LIVING CONDO

CASTLE - 2 Acres, Accessible, Views, Moutain & Forest - Pool

Castle Pines area ... near Castle Rock , Castle Pines, Lone Tree
5 mins to Hospitals or Shopping

Furnished Master Suite with Bathroom in 2,100sf 3BR/3BA Condo.
- 2,100 sf with 6-panel solid oak wood doors and Solid Oak Floors
- Rent is for 1 person per room - Additional Person extra
- Common Area: Full Kitchen, Nook, Family Rook, Laundry Room
- Private entrance - Video Security Cameras outside
- No Steps - Wheelchair Accessible
- Radiant Heat - No Forced Air heating to dry your skin and spread cold/flu viruses
- Plenty of Parking on property - Opt. Space for RV, Camper, Boat, 5th Wheeler, Pod
- Alternating Pressure Matress to stop pressure wounds

Lease: 12 months
Utilities: Included are Heat, Water, Electricity, Trash, Wi-Fi, Cable TV

HCBS - PPL - You can use Home & Community Based Services to pay for an attendant to assist you.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282438
Property Id 282438

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5789679)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

