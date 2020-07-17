5380 Lariat Dr ATTENDANT

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking pool

CASTLE -Private Room -Assisted -Independent Living - Property Id: 282438



ASSISTED LIVING or INDEPENDENT LIVING CONDO



CASTLE - 2 Acres, Accessible, Views, Moutain & Forest - Pool



Castle Pines area ... near Castle Rock , Castle Pines, Lone Tree

5 mins to Hospitals or Shopping



Furnished Master Suite with Bathroom in 2,100sf 3BR/3BA Condo.

- 2,100 sf with 6-panel solid oak wood doors and Solid Oak Floors

- Rent is for 1 person per room - Additional Person extra

- Common Area: Full Kitchen, Nook, Family Rook, Laundry Room

- Private entrance - Video Security Cameras outside

- No Steps - Wheelchair Accessible

- Radiant Heat - No Forced Air heating to dry your skin and spread cold/flu viruses

- Plenty of Parking on property - Opt. Space for RV, Camper, Boat, 5th Wheeler, Pod

- Alternating Pressure Matress to stop pressure wounds



Lease: 12 months

Utilities: Included are Heat, Water, Electricity, Trash, Wi-Fi, Cable TV



HCBS - PPL - You can use Home & Community Based Services to pay for an attendant to assist you.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282438

No Pets Allowed



