5380 Lariat Dr ATTENDANT

Amenities
CASTLE -Private Room -Assisted -Independent Living - Property Id: 282438
ASSISTED LIVING or INDEPENDENT LIVING CONDO
CASTLE - 2 Acres, Accessible, Views, Moutain & Forest - Pool
Castle Pines area ... near Castle Rock , Castle Pines, Lone Tree
5 mins to Hospitals or Shopping
Furnished Master Suite with Bathroom in 2,100sf 3BR/3BA Condo.
- 2,100 sf with 6-panel solid oak wood doors and Solid Oak Floors
- Rent is for 1 person per room - Additional Person extra
- Common Area: Full Kitchen, Nook, Family Rook, Laundry Room
- Private entrance - Video Security Cameras outside
- No Steps - Wheelchair Accessible
- Radiant Heat - No Forced Air heating to dry your skin and spread cold/flu viruses
- Plenty of Parking on property - Opt. Space for RV, Camper, Boat, 5th Wheeler, Pod
- Alternating Pressure Matress to stop pressure wounds
Lease: 12 months
Utilities: Included are Heat, Water, Electricity, Trash, Wi-Fi, Cable TV
HCBS - PPL - You can use Home & Community Based Services to pay for an attendant to assist you.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282438
Property Id 282438
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5789679)