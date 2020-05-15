17389 Nature Walk Trl

Amenities
Gorgeous first floor condo with beautiful granite counters throughout, giant bedrooms with walk in closets and balconies. Be ready to call this HOME!!! with the open floor plan you are never cramped, yet cozy with the gas fire place. This unit includes a 1 car detached garage and washer and dryer. Each balcony can be accessed by the adjacent bedroom. Included is access to the pool and fitness center...so you can just go ahead and cancel that gym membership! There is easy access to several restaurants, shopping, and E-470. Don't miss this opportunity to live in the quiet community of Prairie Walk on Cherry Creek.