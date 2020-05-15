All apartments in Douglas County
17389 Nature Walk Trl

17389 Nature Walk Trail · No Longer Available
Location

17389 Nature Walk Trail, Douglas County, CO 80134

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous first floor condo with beautiful granite counters throughout, giant bedrooms with walk in closets and balconies. Be ready to call this HOME!!! with the open floor plan you are never cramped, yet cozy with the gas fire place. This unit includes a 1 car detached garage and washer and dryer. Each balcony can be accessed by the adjacent bedroom. Included is access to the pool and fitness center...so you can just go ahead and cancel that gym membership! There is easy access to several restaurants, shopping, and E-470. Don't miss this opportunity to live in the quiet community of Prairie Walk on Cherry Creek.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17389 Nature Walk Trl have any available units?
17389 Nature Walk Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, CO.
What amenities does 17389 Nature Walk Trl have?
Some of 17389 Nature Walk Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17389 Nature Walk Trl currently offering any rent specials?
17389 Nature Walk Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17389 Nature Walk Trl pet-friendly?
No, 17389 Nature Walk Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglas County.
Does 17389 Nature Walk Trl offer parking?
Yes, 17389 Nature Walk Trl offers parking.
Does 17389 Nature Walk Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17389 Nature Walk Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17389 Nature Walk Trl have a pool?
Yes, 17389 Nature Walk Trl has a pool.
Does 17389 Nature Walk Trl have accessible units?
No, 17389 Nature Walk Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 17389 Nature Walk Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17389 Nature Walk Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 17389 Nature Walk Trl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17389 Nature Walk Trl has units with air conditioning.
