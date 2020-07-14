All apartments in Douglas County
11733 Crestop Way
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:35 PM

11733 Crestop Way

11733 Crestop Way · (719) 372-5075
Location

11733 Crestop Way, Douglas County, CO 80138

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$2,340

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1950 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
This beautiful townhouse is available for lease immediately. The home has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and has over 1,950 square feet of living space. The home has a wide open, spacious layout making it feel even larger than it is. It's one of the biggest town homes you'll find! As you walk in the front door you'll first notice the beautiful new hardwood floors that open up to a large, spacious living room and Kitchen. The kitchen has granite counter tops and a granite island, all stainless appliances, and tons of cabinet space. There are several different closets for storage including a large pantry, coat closet, and linen closets. There is a laundry room as well with washer and dryer included. The upstairs has all three bedrooms and a loft. The Master suite is separated from the two guest rooms for added privacy and has a gas fireplace, as well as a separate Master bathroom with a large walk in closet. The guest bedrooms are on the other end of the home as well as the additional guest bathroom. The attached, two car garage make this townhouse a rare find that won't be on the market long! Water and sewage is covered by the HOA which is being paid for by the owner. The only utilities that will need to be paid by the tenants are gas, electric, and whatever is desired for TV/Internet. The home is dog friendly for an additional deposit as well as additional pet rent. Sorry no cats allowed. Home is located directly across the street from a large grass field with a playground. Just minutes away from beautiful downtown Parker where you'll have access to all the entertainment, dining, and shopping you desire. Also close to trails, the Pace event center, and features some of the best schools in the state.

This property is proudly managed by PMI Parker. We have the same requirements for all our properties, and these requirements are listed below. All advertised rent prices include a benefits package that includes an HVAC Filter Replacement plan, Resident Liability Insurance Coverage, access to a tenant portal allowing you multiple ways to pay rent, as well as access to a 24/7 emergency maintenance number. The portal charges a $1.95 fee each time a rent payment is made via ACH.

All adults who will be living at the property must pass our screening process. This process will verify the following

Criminal Background- Only convictions are considered.

Credit Score - We offer many packages to assist people with credit issues.

Income verification- The combined income of all tenants must be 3 times the monthly rent.

Eviction and rental history.

Reference checks.

If you have specific questions regarding your application and if you would qualify, feel free to contact us before submitting the application. There is a $45 non-refundable application fee for each adult that applies. Once applicant passes screening, they will be required to pay a full month rent to hold the property.

A security deposit equaling one-month rent is due to lease the property.

There is a one-time $99 lease initiation fee due at lease signing.

Low credit applicants may be required to enroll in our High-Risk Tenant Program at a cost of 3% monthly rent.

Pets are allowed in the property, there will be the following pet related charges

$100 Pet initiation fee

$250 Pet deposit +$50 for each additional pet

Monthly pet rent determined by size of pet not to exceed $50 per month per pet
Pets must pass on our partner website www.petscreening.com. This website charges $20 per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

