summit ridge at west meadows
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM
195 Apartments for rent in Summit Ridge at West Meadows, Dakota Ridge, CO
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
50 Units Available
Dakota Ridge
13310 W Coal Mine Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,144
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
881 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1096 sqft
Patio or balcony, walk-in closets and full-sized washer and dryer included with all floorplans. Furnished apartments and flexible lease terms available. Movie room with theater-style seating. Stunning foothills views from property. Within a mile of CO-470.
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
6359 South Van Gordon Street
6359 South Van Gordon Street, Dakota Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2304 sqft
**Scheduling showings and filling out application must be completed through the AMI website, not Zillow. Available for move in: 7/24/2020 Rent: $2,550 Deposit: $2,550 No smokers One dog may be acceptable with an additional deposit of $500.
Results within 1 mile of Summit Ridge at West Meadows
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
19 Units Available
Bell Ken-Caryl
12044 Ken Caryl Circle, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,375
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished new homes in the heart of nature. Enjoy yoga, swimming, tennis and more on site. E-payments for resident convenience. Near South Valley Park and Rox Bar and Grill.
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
17 Units Available
Avalon Red Rocks
13195 W Progress Cir, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,305
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1358 sqft
Ironwood at Red Rocks is located in Littleton, CO. The community boasts rustic amenities and offers open floor plans, designer-grade interior color schemes, granite countertops and USB outlets.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
15 Units Available
Westerly Apartment Homes
8510 South Oak Circle, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,421
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1337 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Westerly Apartments from the comfort of your home! Tailored for the urban and outdoor explores alike, Westerly is your gateway to contemporary Colorado mountain living.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
12288 W. Dorado Place Unit 206
12288 West Dorado Place, Dakota Ridge, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1356 sqft
12288 W.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
10810 W. Alamo Place
10810 West Alamo Place, Dakota Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1320 sqft
10810 W. Alamo Place Available 08/02/20 Updated & Spacious Home in Great Littleton Neighborhood-Available Now!! - Come home to this 3 bedroom, 2.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
LP1 Research - #71
7414 South Alkire Street, Ken Caryl, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
993 sqft
This unit with an exterior private entrance features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open living/kitchen/dining, a cozy fireplace, lots of closet space, a washer and dryer, and a balcony with locking storage space in the utility area.
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
7468 S. Alkire Street, Unit #308
7468 South Alkire Street, Ken Caryl, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1320 sqft
Rare Penthouse level 3 BR / 3 BA townhome in popular Mountain Gate complex in Littleton. Two-levels. Total 1,320 finished square feet. Master, master bath, and guest bedroom with full bath on 1st level.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
12304 W Cross Dr Unit 201
12304 West Cross Drive, Dakota Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1264 sqft
Foothills TownHome w/ Amenities--3Bed/2Bath-Brand New Floors- - Dont miss this recently remodeled 3bedroom/2bathroom townhome in Littleton.
Results within 5 miles of Summit Ridge at West Meadows
Last updated July 22 at 06:34 PM
2 Units Available
The Retreat at Fox Hollow
3248 S Newcombe St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,440
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pool with hot tub and fitness center found on-site. Residents also enjoy the movie room with theater-style seating. Large apartments feature walk-in closets and windows that bring in the natural light.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
6 Units Available
The Hamptons Apartments
8507 W Hampden Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,318
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,473
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently situated near Highway 285 and minutes from Red Rocks Park. Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in a community featuring a 24/7 fitness center, spa and two swimming pools. On-site laundry and recycling facilities available.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
9 Units Available
The Huntington
8223 W Floyd Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,294
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
1010 sqft
Near downtown Lakewood. Also close to Belmar shopping and dining district and Bear Creek Greenbelt. Modern 1-2 bedroom apartments in a welcoming community boasting multiple fitness facilities. Package concierge and 24-hour maintenance services available.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
11 Units Available
Dartmouth Woods
10025 W Dartmouth Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,302
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
998 sqft
Located on the Bear Creek Trail, which connects with other great Denver trails. DVD library and free bicycle rentals on-site. Just 4 miles from Bear Creek State Park.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
4 Units Available
Vistas at Stony Creek
6775 S Field St, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,982
1109 sqft
Cozy apartments with designer bathrooms and walk-in closets. Parking available on site. Go swimming or play basketball on the grounds during free time. Close to Mirage Sports Bar. Enjoy easy access to S Wadsworth Blvd.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
15 Units Available
Skye Crest
7846 W Mansfield Pkwy, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,299
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1206 sqft
Modern apartments with a breakfast bar, fireplace, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a basketball court, media room and parking. Right by Foothills Golf Course and Marston Lake. Close to US Route 285.
Last updated July 22 at 06:24 PM
10 Units Available
The Crossings at Bear Creek
10117 W Dartmouth Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,334
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable homes with designer fixtures and in-unit washer/dryers. Community backs up and has direct access to Bear Creek. Bear Creek Greenbelt gives residents access to four golf courses. Residents have on-site access to high-end fitness center and resort-style pool with a cozy fire pit.
Last updated July 22 at 06:17 PM
32 Units Available
Kallisto at Bear Creek
2605 S Miller Dr, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,270
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1543 sqft
Pet-friendly property spreads out over 30 acres and features one of the largest fitness centers in Lakewood. Only 50 minutes from the nearest ski resort. Located on the Bear Creek Trail, which is perfect for running and biking. On-site, residents enjoy the two pools and other great amenities.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
9 Units Available
Vista At Trappers Glen
11736 W Chenango Dr, Morrison, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,459
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
922 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchen, fireplace and washer/dryer. Central air conditioning/heat. Pet-friendly community with dog park, clubhouse, pool, hot tub, playground and TV lounge. Online payment portal. Close to local bus stop.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
23 Units Available
Windsor at Pinehurst
3950 S Wadsworth Blvd, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,280
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1395 sqft
Convenient to Route 285. Thoughtfully designed apartments with white granite counters and wood plank-style floors in a community boasting Denver skyline and Rocky Mountain views. Select homes feature walk-in showers, kitchen islands and entertainment packages.
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
16 Units Available
The Dakota at Governor's Ranch
9097 W Cross Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,254
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
934 sqft
Community features BBQ grills, fitness center, yoga room and on-site car wash. Apartments include wood flooring, plush carpeting and stainless steel appliances. Located just minutes from C-470 and Hampden Boulevard.
Last updated July 22 at 06:40 PM
7 Units Available
Cottonwood Creek
8801 W Belleview Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,430
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
Options like wood burning fireplaces and custom paint. Wide-open dog park. Sprawling courtyards with picnic tables, grills, and mature trees. Access to biking and jogging trails including the Wagon Creek trail.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
32 Units Available
Camden Lakeway
7355 W Grant Ranch Blvd, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,419
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1063 sqft
Adjacent to Bowles Reservoir for tranquil living. Conveniences like organic groceries, shopping and dining located within a mile. Large windows and high ceilings for spacious, comfortable homes.
Last updated July 22 at 06:21 PM
31 Units Available
Griffis Marston Lake
4601 S Balsam Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,252
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,626
1414 sqft
Impressive community amenities at Griffis Marston Lake can be found both indoors and out. Enjoy the resort-style pool and spa, walk community trails, and take in beautiful mountain views.
