All apartments in Dakota Ridge
Find more places like 6513 South Owens Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dakota Ridge, CO
/
6513 South Owens Court
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:24 PM

6513 South Owens Court

6513 South Owens Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dakota Ridge
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6513 South Owens Court, Dakota Ridge, CO 80127
Powderhorn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Clean, great condition 4 bed 3 bath home!

-New Carpet
-Pellet stove fire place
-Cul-de-sac location
-3 Car Garage
-Washer Dryer included
-3 Car Garage
-Granite Countertops

**Available July 1st**

Text Ben for showings at 720.935.0453

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6513 South Owens Court have any available units?
6513 South Owens Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dakota Ridge, CO.
What amenities does 6513 South Owens Court have?
Some of 6513 South Owens Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6513 South Owens Court currently offering any rent specials?
6513 South Owens Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6513 South Owens Court pet-friendly?
No, 6513 South Owens Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dakota Ridge.
Does 6513 South Owens Court offer parking?
Yes, 6513 South Owens Court offers parking.
Does 6513 South Owens Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6513 South Owens Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6513 South Owens Court have a pool?
No, 6513 South Owens Court does not have a pool.
Does 6513 South Owens Court have accessible units?
No, 6513 South Owens Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6513 South Owens Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6513 South Owens Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 6513 South Owens Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6513 South Owens Court has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Dakota Ridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDakota Ridge 3 Bedrooms
Dakota Ridge Apartments with GymDakota Ridge Cheap Places
Dakota Ridge Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, CO
Boulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs