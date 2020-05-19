Rent Calculator
Dakota Ridge, CO
6513 South Owens Court
Last updated May 19 2020
Location
6513 South Owens Court, Dakota Ridge, CO 80127
Powderhorn
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Clean, great condition 4 bed 3 bath home!
-New Carpet
-Pellet stove fire place
-Cul-de-sac location
-3 Car Garage
-Washer Dryer included
-3 Car Garage
-Granite Countertops
**Available July 1st**
Text Ben for showings at 720.935.0453
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6513 South Owens Court have any available units?
6513 South Owens Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dakota Ridge, CO
.
What amenities does 6513 South Owens Court have?
Some of 6513 South Owens Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6513 South Owens Court currently offering any rent specials?
6513 South Owens Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6513 South Owens Court pet-friendly?
No, 6513 South Owens Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dakota Ridge
.
Does 6513 South Owens Court offer parking?
Yes, 6513 South Owens Court offers parking.
Does 6513 South Owens Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6513 South Owens Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6513 South Owens Court have a pool?
No, 6513 South Owens Court does not have a pool.
Does 6513 South Owens Court have accessible units?
No, 6513 South Owens Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6513 South Owens Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6513 South Owens Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 6513 South Owens Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6513 South Owens Court has units with air conditioning.
