All apartments in Dakota Ridge
Find more places like 6359 South Van Gordon Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dakota Ridge, CO
/
6359 South Van Gordon Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:23 AM

6359 South Van Gordon Street

6359 South Van Gordon Street · (720) 575-7298
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dakota Ridge
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6359 South Van Gordon Street, Dakota Ridge, CO 80127
Summit Ridge at West Meadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2304 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
cats allowed
***COMING SOON***
**Showings begin AFTER 7/7/2020.
**Showing cannot be scheduled (and will not be confirmed) until AFTER 7/7/2020. Some websites may lead you to believe you have a scheduled showing but please understand we are not accepting showings until after 7/7/2020.
**Many times we receive an application from someone who chooses to lease a property sight-unseen. If that happens this listing will be removed from the websites.
**Scheduling showings and filling out application must be completed through the AMI website, not Zillow.

Available for move in: 7/17/2020
Rent: $2,850
Deposit: $2,850
No smokers
One dog may be acceptable with an additional deposit of $500. Dog must be over one year in age and non-aggressive breed.

Large, open 2-story located on cul-de-sac in Shadow Ridge. 3 bedrooms, loft, 3.5 baths, 2-car garage! Updates throughout! Bright, open kitchen with all appliances plus eating space in kitchen. Main floor living room, family room and formal dining room. Hardwood floors, air conditioning, window coverings! Huge master bedroom with 5-piece master bath and walk-in closet. Laundry located upstairs and includes full-size washer dryer. Finished basement with 3/4 bath and room for storage in crawl space! Lovely yard with sprinkler system - extended patio! Terrific location with easy commute to area schools (walking distance!), C-470, parks and more! Rec center and athletic fields across the street offering pools, kids slide, lake, walking trails, playground and more!!

*Tenants responsible for utilities (except trash/recycling).

*Tenants responsible for all yard care and snow removal.

*Property comes with a washer and dryer however if they fail to function the owner may not repair or replace.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6359 South Van Gordon Street have any available units?
6359 South Van Gordon Street has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6359 South Van Gordon Street have?
Some of 6359 South Van Gordon Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6359 South Van Gordon Street currently offering any rent specials?
6359 South Van Gordon Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6359 South Van Gordon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6359 South Van Gordon Street is pet friendly.
Does 6359 South Van Gordon Street offer parking?
Yes, 6359 South Van Gordon Street does offer parking.
Does 6359 South Van Gordon Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6359 South Van Gordon Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6359 South Van Gordon Street have a pool?
Yes, 6359 South Van Gordon Street has a pool.
Does 6359 South Van Gordon Street have accessible units?
No, 6359 South Van Gordon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6359 South Van Gordon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6359 South Van Gordon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6359 South Van Gordon Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6359 South Van Gordon Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6359 South Van Gordon Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Dakota Ridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDakota Ridge 3 Bedrooms
Dakota Ridge Apartments with GymDakota Ridge Cheap Places
Dakota Ridge Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, CO
Boulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity