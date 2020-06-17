6359 South Van Gordon Street

Amenities

***COMING SOON***

**Showings begin AFTER 7/7/2020.

**Showing cannot be scheduled (and will not be confirmed) until AFTER 7/7/2020. Some websites may lead you to believe you have a scheduled showing but please understand we are not accepting showings until after 7/7/2020.

**Many times we receive an application from someone who chooses to lease a property sight-unseen. If that happens this listing will be removed from the websites.

**Scheduling showings and filling out application must be completed through the AMI website, not Zillow.



Available for move in: 7/17/2020

Rent: $2,850

Deposit: $2,850

No smokers

One dog may be acceptable with an additional deposit of $500. Dog must be over one year in age and non-aggressive breed.



Large, open 2-story located on cul-de-sac in Shadow Ridge. 3 bedrooms, loft, 3.5 baths, 2-car garage! Updates throughout! Bright, open kitchen with all appliances plus eating space in kitchen. Main floor living room, family room and formal dining room. Hardwood floors, air conditioning, window coverings! Huge master bedroom with 5-piece master bath and walk-in closet. Laundry located upstairs and includes full-size washer dryer. Finished basement with 3/4 bath and room for storage in crawl space! Lovely yard with sprinkler system - extended patio! Terrific location with easy commute to area schools (walking distance!), C-470, parks and more! Rec center and athletic fields across the street offering pools, kids slide, lake, walking trails, playground and more!!



*Tenants responsible for utilities (except trash/recycling).



*Tenants responsible for all yard care and snow removal.



*Property comes with a washer and dryer however if they fail to function the owner may not repair or replace.

