5876 S Nelson St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1500 sq. ft. house with all new flooring, in a friendly and quiet, West Littleton neighborhood. Convenient location to all this area has to offer: walking distance to Westridge Elementary, Blue Heron Park, and a short drive to grocery stores, restaurants, Southwest Plaza, and C-470.



-Upstairs master bedroom has a walk-in closet and newly remodeled bath sits next to an expansive loft space.

-There are 2 bedrooms on the main floor with a shared bathroom and a separate private vanity in one room.

-A large family room leads into the cozy kitchen, which offers plenty of cabinet space and a sliding glass door leads to a covered patio and private backyard.

-Large 2 car attached garage opens to the main floor laundry room with washer/dryer included.



**1 dog only at this property, per owner approval, NO cats. $500 refundable pet deposit required + $25 monthly pet rent**



**Section 8 is not accepted on this property**



-Tenants are responsible for all utilities (gas, electric, water, cable, phone) and for yard care



**Do not wait! Schedule a showing TODAY.**



Call/Text Dillon, 303-332-4529 to schedule a showing and go to our website www.newagere.com to fill out an application.