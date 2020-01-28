All apartments in Dakota Ridge
Last updated January 28 2020 at 8:37 AM

5876 S Nelson St

5876 South Nelson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

5876 South Nelson Street, Dakota Ridge, CO 80127
Foothill Green

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1500 sq. ft. house with all new flooring, in a friendly and quiet, West Littleton neighborhood. Convenient location to all this area has to offer: walking distance to Westridge Elementary, Blue Heron Park, and a short drive to grocery stores, restaurants, Southwest Plaza, and C-470.

-Upstairs master bedroom has a walk-in closet and newly remodeled bath sits next to an expansive loft space.
-There are 2 bedrooms on the main floor with a shared bathroom and a separate private vanity in one room.
-A large family room leads into the cozy kitchen, which offers plenty of cabinet space and a sliding glass door leads to a covered patio and private backyard.
-Large 2 car attached garage opens to the main floor laundry room with washer/dryer included.

**1 dog only at this property, per owner approval, NO cats. $500 refundable pet deposit required + $25 monthly pet rent**

**Section 8 is not accepted on this property**

-Tenants are responsible for all utilities (gas, electric, water, cable, phone) and for yard care

**Do not wait! Schedule a showing TODAY.**

Call/Text Dillon, 303-332-4529 to schedule a showing and go to our website www.newagere.com to fill out an application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5876 S Nelson St have any available units?
5876 S Nelson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dakota Ridge, CO.
What amenities does 5876 S Nelson St have?
Some of 5876 S Nelson St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5876 S Nelson St currently offering any rent specials?
5876 S Nelson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5876 S Nelson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5876 S Nelson St is pet friendly.
Does 5876 S Nelson St offer parking?
Yes, 5876 S Nelson St offers parking.
Does 5876 S Nelson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5876 S Nelson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5876 S Nelson St have a pool?
No, 5876 S Nelson St does not have a pool.
Does 5876 S Nelson St have accessible units?
No, 5876 S Nelson St does not have accessible units.
Does 5876 S Nelson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5876 S Nelson St has units with dishwashers.
Does 5876 S Nelson St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5876 S Nelson St has units with air conditioning.
