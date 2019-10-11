All apartments in Dakota Ridge
Find more places like 5835 S. Vivian St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dakota Ridge, CO
/
5835 S. Vivian St
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

5835 S. Vivian St

5835 South Vivian Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dakota Ridge
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all

Location

5835 South Vivian Street, Dakota Ridge, CO 80127
Stony Creek Townhomes

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Townhome in Dancing Willows - Beautiful 2 bedroom townhome in the much desired Dancing Willow's Community.

Enjoy beautiful hardwood floors on the main level that flows through a chef's kitchen with upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. The open family room has a natural gas fireplace, perfect for those cool winter evenings. Half bath on main level with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, office nook with built in bookshelf, and laundry room on second level. Unfinished basement provides lots of storage. Attached 2 car garage. Amenities include usage of the Dancing Willows Clubhouse and Swimming Pool.
8-12 month (or longer) lease to be considered.
No smoking, No marijuana.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4940273)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5835 S. Vivian St have any available units?
5835 S. Vivian St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dakota Ridge, CO.
What amenities does 5835 S. Vivian St have?
Some of 5835 S. Vivian St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5835 S. Vivian St currently offering any rent specials?
5835 S. Vivian St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5835 S. Vivian St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5835 S. Vivian St is pet friendly.
Does 5835 S. Vivian St offer parking?
Yes, 5835 S. Vivian St offers parking.
Does 5835 S. Vivian St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5835 S. Vivian St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5835 S. Vivian St have a pool?
Yes, 5835 S. Vivian St has a pool.
Does 5835 S. Vivian St have accessible units?
No, 5835 S. Vivian St does not have accessible units.
Does 5835 S. Vivian St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5835 S. Vivian St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5835 S. Vivian St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5835 S. Vivian St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Dakota Ridge Apartments with GaragesDakota Ridge Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Dakota Ridge Apartments with ParkingDakota Ridge Dog Friendly Apartments
Dakota Ridge Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, CO
Parker, COCastle Rock, COEvergreen, COWoodland Park, COBerthoud, COEdgewater, COColumbine, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs