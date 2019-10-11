5835 S. Vivian St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage pet friendly

Beautiful 2 Bedroom Townhome in Dancing Willows - Beautiful 2 bedroom townhome in the much desired Dancing Willow's Community.



Enjoy beautiful hardwood floors on the main level that flows through a chef's kitchen with upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. The open family room has a natural gas fireplace, perfect for those cool winter evenings. Half bath on main level with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, office nook with built in bookshelf, and laundry room on second level. Unfinished basement provides lots of storage. Attached 2 car garage. Amenities include usage of the Dancing Willows Clubhouse and Swimming Pool.

8-12 month (or longer) lease to be considered.

No smoking, No marijuana.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4940273)