Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

5370 S Quail Way

5370 South Quail Way · No Longer Available
Location

5370 South Quail Way, Dakota Ridge, CO 80127
Sunrise Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
**New Year, New You, New Home! 4 bed 3.5 bath Littleton Home for Rent!!!** - Big beautiful, pet-friendly Littleton home available in desirable Sunrise Creek neighborhood! This amazing 4 bedroom home comes with 2 family rooms, a large all-white kitchen with eat in dinning nook and plenty of cabinet space! You'll enjoy a large master bedroom complete with your very own walk-in closet and 3/4 bath. You have a roomy loft that's perfect for your home office and a finished basement for your use. There is an additional full bath, 1 half bath, and another 3/4 bath so everyone has their own bathroom space! We're not done yet! Thanks to the homes photovoltaic solar panels, you'll pay next to nothing for electricity in your new home! There is also a large 2 car garage (with additional storage above!) and a large back yard (pergola included!) that faces a greenbelt with tons of walking paths near by! Located near great schools, you have plenty of shopping and entertaining near by!

**DON'T MISS OUT ON THE CHANCE TO CALL THIS HOME! CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR!!!**

Additional Lease Terms:
*12-month lease
*Tenant pays Water, Sewer, Gas & Electric
*Pet Friendly
*Resident must maintain renters insurance
*Applicants must pass a criminal and credit background check

(RLNE5429699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5370 S Quail Way have any available units?
5370 S Quail Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dakota Ridge, CO.
What amenities does 5370 S Quail Way have?
Some of 5370 S Quail Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5370 S Quail Way currently offering any rent specials?
5370 S Quail Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5370 S Quail Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5370 S Quail Way is pet friendly.
Does 5370 S Quail Way offer parking?
Yes, 5370 S Quail Way offers parking.
Does 5370 S Quail Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5370 S Quail Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5370 S Quail Way have a pool?
No, 5370 S Quail Way does not have a pool.
Does 5370 S Quail Way have accessible units?
No, 5370 S Quail Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5370 S Quail Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5370 S Quail Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5370 S Quail Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5370 S Quail Way does not have units with air conditioning.
