5370 S Quail Way

**New Year, New You, New Home! 4 bed 3.5 bath Littleton Home for Rent!!!** - Big beautiful, pet-friendly Littleton home available in desirable Sunrise Creek neighborhood! This amazing 4 bedroom home comes with 2 family rooms, a large all-white kitchen with eat in dinning nook and plenty of cabinet space! You'll enjoy a large master bedroom complete with your very own walk-in closet and 3/4 bath. You have a roomy loft that's perfect for your home office and a finished basement for your use. There is an additional full bath, 1 half bath, and another 3/4 bath so everyone has their own bathroom space! We're not done yet! Thanks to the homes photovoltaic solar panels, you'll pay next to nothing for electricity in your new home! There is also a large 2 car garage (with additional storage above!) and a large back yard (pergola included!) that faces a greenbelt with tons of walking paths near by! Located near great schools, you have plenty of shopping and entertaining near by!



Additional Lease Terms:

*12-month lease

*Tenant pays Water, Sewer, Gas & Electric

*Pet Friendly

*Resident must maintain renters insurance

*Applicants must pass a criminal and credit background check



(RLNE5429699)