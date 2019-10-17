All apartments in Dakota Ridge
Last updated October 17 2019 at 9:13 PM

5332 South Tabor Way

5332 South Tabor Way · No Longer Available
Location

5332 South Tabor Way, Dakota Ridge, CO 80127
Westgold Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rent - $2150
Deposit - $2150
Pets may be accepted with an additional deposit of $500 for the 1st pet and $300 for a 2nd pet. Pets must be over 1 year old, breed and size restrictions.
NO smokers

Large ranch style home all on one level (1460 square feet total). No basement. Located on quiet cul-de-sac! 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Open layout! Vaulted ceilings. Skylights. Central Air. Double sided wood-burning fireplace. Updated kitchen with granite and stainless! Laundry room off kitchen with full-size washer and dryer. Large patio overlooking beautiful yard. Sprinkler system.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5332 South Tabor Way have any available units?
5332 South Tabor Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dakota Ridge, CO.
What amenities does 5332 South Tabor Way have?
Some of 5332 South Tabor Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5332 South Tabor Way currently offering any rent specials?
5332 South Tabor Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5332 South Tabor Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5332 South Tabor Way is pet friendly.
Does 5332 South Tabor Way offer parking?
No, 5332 South Tabor Way does not offer parking.
Does 5332 South Tabor Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5332 South Tabor Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5332 South Tabor Way have a pool?
No, 5332 South Tabor Way does not have a pool.
Does 5332 South Tabor Way have accessible units?
No, 5332 South Tabor Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5332 South Tabor Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5332 South Tabor Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5332 South Tabor Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5332 South Tabor Way has units with air conditioning.

