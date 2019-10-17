5332 South Tabor Way

Amenities
Rent - $2150
Deposit - $2150
Pets may be accepted with an additional deposit of $500 for the 1st pet and $300 for a 2nd pet. Pets must be over 1 year old, breed and size restrictions.
NO smokers
Large ranch style home all on one level (1460 square feet total). No basement. Located on quiet cul-de-sac! 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Open layout! Vaulted ceilings. Skylights. Central Air. Double sided wood-burning fireplace. Updated kitchen with granite and stainless! Laundry room off kitchen with full-size washer and dryer. Large patio overlooking beautiful yard. Sprinkler system.
Contact us to schedule a showing.