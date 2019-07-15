4781 South Pierson Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

Beautiful Brick Ranch home with oversized 2 car garage. Located in the highly desirable Jefferson County R-1 school district.Patio with mountain views , central air, basement has an additional room that can be used for a bedroom or office. Very quiet neighborhood , low maintenance yard with sprinkler system and a storage shed. Laundry room that includes front load washer and dryer and laundry sink. Partially wired smart home. Please NO PETS or SMOKERS.Take a look at the property in 3D at, https:my.matterport.comshow?mjRnFV8RGLvimls1Call Dave at 303-595-0505