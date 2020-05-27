All apartments in Dakota Ridge
4633 S. White Ct.
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

4633 S. White Ct.

4633 South White Court · No Longer Available
Dakota Ridge
Dog Friendly Apartments
Cheap Places
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Gym
Location

4633 South White Court, Dakota Ridge, CO 80127
Friendly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
4633 S. White Ct. Available 06/01/20 Lovely Brick Home in Lakehurst Community Available for Immediate Rental!!! - This 2400 sqft home is stunning....boasting gorgeous hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances custom kitchen island and bathroom vanities. Upstairs layout includes kitchen, living room, dining room, three bedrooms and two baths with master suite. Finished basement offers a great room, family room and additional huge room for office, workshop or whatever your heart desires. Two car garage, full size washer/dryer and beautiful backyard with grass, sprinkler system and mature trees. Home backs up to open space park with playground and Harriman Lake Park just a few steps away for all of your outdoor enjoyment including picnic tables, fishing and a 1.43 mile walking/running loop around the lake. Tenant responsible for gas, electric, water, sewer and trash in addition to rent. No smoking. No pets please.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4885993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4633 S. White Ct. have any available units?
4633 S. White Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dakota Ridge, CO.
What amenities does 4633 S. White Ct. have?
Some of 4633 S. White Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4633 S. White Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
4633 S. White Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4633 S. White Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 4633 S. White Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dakota Ridge.
Does 4633 S. White Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 4633 S. White Ct. offers parking.
Does 4633 S. White Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4633 S. White Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4633 S. White Ct. have a pool?
No, 4633 S. White Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 4633 S. White Ct. have accessible units?
No, 4633 S. White Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 4633 S. White Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4633 S. White Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4633 S. White Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4633 S. White Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
