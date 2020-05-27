Amenities

4633 S. White Ct. Available 06/01/20 Lovely Brick Home in Lakehurst Community Available for Immediate Rental!!! - This 2400 sqft home is stunning....boasting gorgeous hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances custom kitchen island and bathroom vanities. Upstairs layout includes kitchen, living room, dining room, three bedrooms and two baths with master suite. Finished basement offers a great room, family room and additional huge room for office, workshop or whatever your heart desires. Two car garage, full size washer/dryer and beautiful backyard with grass, sprinkler system and mature trees. Home backs up to open space park with playground and Harriman Lake Park just a few steps away for all of your outdoor enjoyment including picnic tables, fishing and a 1.43 mile walking/running loop around the lake. Tenant responsible for gas, electric, water, sewer and trash in addition to rent. No smoking. No pets please.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4885993)