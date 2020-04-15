All apartments in Dakota Ridge
4314 South Xenon Court
Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:36 PM

4314 South Xenon Court

4314 South Xenon Court · No Longer Available
Location

4314 South Xenon Court, Dakota Ridge, CO 80465
Friendly Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Please watch the video tour on our website!
Available NOW
Rent - $1,750
Deposit - $1,750
Tenants pay all utilities
12-month lease
NO smokers
PETS: 1-2 small-to-medium sized dog(s) may be considered to well qualified applicants with an additional deposit of $500 for the 1st dog and $300 for a 2nd dog. No cats.

Great updates to this cozy tri-level home in Morrison. 2 bedrooms upstairs with 3rd bedroom on lower level. 1 full bath upstairs. New carpet, fresh paint, new blinds! Large open kitchen with all appliances. Vinyl windows. Full size washer and dryer hook-ups. Sprinkler System. 1-car garage plus storage shed. Large backyard. Minutes from C-470!

*NO cooling
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4314 South Xenon Court have any available units?
4314 South Xenon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dakota Ridge, CO.
What amenities does 4314 South Xenon Court have?
Some of 4314 South Xenon Court's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4314 South Xenon Court currently offering any rent specials?
4314 South Xenon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4314 South Xenon Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4314 South Xenon Court is pet friendly.
Does 4314 South Xenon Court offer parking?
Yes, 4314 South Xenon Court offers parking.
Does 4314 South Xenon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4314 South Xenon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4314 South Xenon Court have a pool?
No, 4314 South Xenon Court does not have a pool.
Does 4314 South Xenon Court have accessible units?
No, 4314 South Xenon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4314 South Xenon Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4314 South Xenon Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4314 South Xenon Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4314 South Xenon Court does not have units with air conditioning.

