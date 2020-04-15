4314 South Xenon Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Please watch the video tour on our website!

Available NOW

Rent - $1,750

Deposit - $1,750

Tenants pay all utilities

12-month lease

NO smokers

PETS: 1-2 small-to-medium sized dog(s) may be considered to well qualified applicants with an additional deposit of $500 for the 1st dog and $300 for a 2nd dog. No cats.



Great updates to this cozy tri-level home in Morrison. 2 bedrooms upstairs with 3rd bedroom on lower level. 1 full bath upstairs. New carpet, fresh paint, new blinds! Large open kitchen with all appliances. Vinyl windows. Full size washer and dryer hook-ups. Sprinkler System. 1-car garage plus storage shed. Large backyard. Minutes from C-470!



*NO cooling

Contact us to schedule a showing.