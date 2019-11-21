All apartments in Dakota Ridge
Last updated November 21 2019 at 6:24 PM

13244 West Saratoga Drive

13244 West Saratoga Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13244 West Saratoga Drive, Dakota Ridge, CO 80465
Friendly Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Rent - $2,200
Deposit - $2,200
Available NOW
18-month lease
No smokers.
Dog(s) may be acceptable with well qualified applicants and an additional deposit of $500 for the 1st pet and $300 for a 2nd pet. Sorry, no cats.

Large 2-story home with finished basement. 4 bedrooms upstairs! 3.5 baths!! Updates throughout to include new carpet and paint. Updated kitchen with new cabinets, new quartz counter tops, new refrigerator! New flooring on main level! Gas fireplace!! Main floor living room, dining room and family room. Huge master suite with 3/4 bathroom and walk-in closet. Finished basement! Central Air Conditioning! Full size washer/dryer hook-ups. Huge, covered deck plus sun room! Sprinkler system! Large 2-car garage with opener.

**Tenants are responsible for all yard care (mowing, leaf removal, weeding, etc), all snow removal and all utilities.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13244 West Saratoga Drive have any available units?
13244 West Saratoga Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dakota Ridge, CO.
What amenities does 13244 West Saratoga Drive have?
Some of 13244 West Saratoga Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13244 West Saratoga Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13244 West Saratoga Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13244 West Saratoga Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13244 West Saratoga Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13244 West Saratoga Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13244 West Saratoga Drive offers parking.
Does 13244 West Saratoga Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13244 West Saratoga Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13244 West Saratoga Drive have a pool?
No, 13244 West Saratoga Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13244 West Saratoga Drive have accessible units?
No, 13244 West Saratoga Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13244 West Saratoga Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13244 West Saratoga Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13244 West Saratoga Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13244 West Saratoga Drive has units with air conditioning.
