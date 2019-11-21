13244 West Saratoga Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Rent - $2,200

Deposit - $2,200

Available NOW

18-month lease

No smokers.

Dog(s) may be acceptable with well qualified applicants and an additional deposit of $500 for the 1st pet and $300 for a 2nd pet. Sorry, no cats.



Large 2-story home with finished basement. 4 bedrooms upstairs! 3.5 baths!! Updates throughout to include new carpet and paint. Updated kitchen with new cabinets, new quartz counter tops, new refrigerator! New flooring on main level! Gas fireplace!! Main floor living room, dining room and family room. Huge master suite with 3/4 bathroom and walk-in closet. Finished basement! Central Air Conditioning! Full size washer/dryer hook-ups. Huge, covered deck plus sun room! Sprinkler system! Large 2-car garage with opener.



**Tenants are responsible for all yard care (mowing, leaf removal, weeding, etc), all snow removal and all utilities.

Contact us to schedule a showing.