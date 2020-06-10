12816 West Brittany Drive

Amenities
Amazing Townhome in the Ridge at West Meadows! - This is an amazing townhome. It features many builder upgrades and one of the best locations in the complex. It is beautifully landscaped, and the complex features a pool and hot tub. There are hardwoods in the living room, dining room and kitchen. The vaulted living room has a gas fireplace and ceiling fan. This was a former model home. The kitchen is well appointed with 42 cabinets and a bar area that seats four. There is a loft that would make a great office with a built-in desk and mountain views. The master bedroom is quite spacious and includes a sitting area, ceiling fan, walk in closet, and a five-piece master bath with a soaking tub. There is an easy access oversized 2-car garage. Lots of guest parking and you can walk to the bus, restaurants, shopping, and many trail areas. It is also less than 1 mile to C-470.
Pets: Not Allowed
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Washer, Dryer
Additional Features/Amenities: Fireplace, Unfinished basement, Ceiling fan
Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Trash, Sewer (the rest are paid by the tenant)
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: 2-car garage
School District: Jefferson County R-1
Property will be vacant June 30th. We typically need about 2 weeks to rehab our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.
Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE months rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First months prorated rent is due before move-in
Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority prior to leasing.
