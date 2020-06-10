All apartments in Dakota Ridge
Find more places like 12816 West Brittany Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dakota Ridge, CO
/
12816 West Brittany Drive
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

12816 West Brittany Drive

12816 West Brittany Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dakota Ridge
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

12816 West Brittany Drive, Dakota Ridge, CO 80127
Summit Ridge at West Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Amazing Townhome in the Ridge at West Meadows! - This is an amazing townhome. It features many builder upgrades and one of the best locations in the complex. It is beautifully landscaped, and the complex features a pool and hot tub. There are hardwoods in the living room, dining room and kitchen. The vaulted living room has a gas fireplace and ceiling fan. This was a former model home. The kitchen is well appointed with 42 cabinets and a bar area that seats four. There is a loft that would make a great office with a built-in desk and mountain views. The master bedroom is quite spacious and includes a sitting area, ceiling fan, walk in closet, and a five-piece master bath with a soaking tub. There is an easy access oversized 2-car garage. Lots of guest parking and you can walk to the bus, restaurants, shopping, and many trail areas. It is also less than 1 mile to C-470.

Pets: Not Allowed
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Washer, Dryer
Additional Features/Amenities: Fireplace, Unfinished basement, Ceiling fan
Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Trash, Sewer (the rest are paid by the tenant)
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: 2-car garage
School District: Jefferson County R-1

Property will be vacant June 30th. We typically need about 2 weeks to rehab our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE months rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First months prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5124052)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12816 West Brittany Drive have any available units?
12816 West Brittany Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dakota Ridge, CO.
What amenities does 12816 West Brittany Drive have?
Some of 12816 West Brittany Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12816 West Brittany Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12816 West Brittany Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12816 West Brittany Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12816 West Brittany Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12816 West Brittany Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12816 West Brittany Drive offers parking.
Does 12816 West Brittany Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12816 West Brittany Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12816 West Brittany Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12816 West Brittany Drive has a pool.
Does 12816 West Brittany Drive have accessible units?
No, 12816 West Brittany Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12816 West Brittany Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12816 West Brittany Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12816 West Brittany Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12816 West Brittany Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Dakota Ridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDakota Ridge 3 Bedrooms
Dakota Ridge Apartments with GymDakota Ridge Cheap Places
Dakota Ridge Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, CO
Boulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs