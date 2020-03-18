12585 West Prentice Place

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

***COMING SOON***

***Showings cannot be scheduled until on or after 4/1/2020. Please check back on 4/1/2020 to schedule a showing.***

***Please understand many times we receive an application from someone who chooses to lease a property sight-unseen. If that happens this listing will be removed from the websites.***



Rent - $2,250

Deposit - $2,250

12-month lease

Move in date: 4/10/2020

No smokers

Pets possible with an additional deposit of $500 for the 1st pet and $300 for a 2nd pet.



Updated tri-level home in Westgold Meadows! 3 bedroom, 2 baths. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, gas range and new floors - all kitchen appliances included. Main floor living room, family room and kitchen. Vaulted ceilings! Full size washer and dryer hook-ups located upstairs. Central Air Conditioning. Unfinished basement. 2-car attached garage. Large open back yard backing to open space/greenbelt!



*Tenants have use of community pool.



*Trash included in the rent.

Contact us to schedule a showing.