Dakota Ridge, CO
12585 West Prentice Place
Last updated March 18 2020 at 3:25 PM

12585 West Prentice Place

12585 West Prentice Place · No Longer Available
Location

12585 West Prentice Place, Dakota Ridge, CO 80127
Westgold Meadows

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
***COMING SOON***
***Showings cannot be scheduled until on or after 4/1/2020. Please check back on 4/1/2020 to schedule a showing.***
***Please understand many times we receive an application from someone who chooses to lease a property sight-unseen. If that happens this listing will be removed from the websites.***

Rent - $2,250
Deposit - $2,250
12-month lease
Move in date: 4/10/2020
No smokers
Pets possible with an additional deposit of $500 for the 1st pet and $300 for a 2nd pet.

Updated tri-level home in Westgold Meadows! 3 bedroom, 2 baths. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, gas range and new floors - all kitchen appliances included. Main floor living room, family room and kitchen. Vaulted ceilings! Full size washer and dryer hook-ups located upstairs. Central Air Conditioning. Unfinished basement. 2-car attached garage. Large open back yard backing to open space/greenbelt!

*Tenants have use of community pool.

*Trash included in the rent.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12585 West Prentice Place have any available units?
12585 West Prentice Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dakota Ridge, CO.
What amenities does 12585 West Prentice Place have?
Some of 12585 West Prentice Place's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12585 West Prentice Place currently offering any rent specials?
12585 West Prentice Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12585 West Prentice Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 12585 West Prentice Place is pet friendly.
Does 12585 West Prentice Place offer parking?
Yes, 12585 West Prentice Place offers parking.
Does 12585 West Prentice Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12585 West Prentice Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12585 West Prentice Place have a pool?
Yes, 12585 West Prentice Place has a pool.
Does 12585 West Prentice Place have accessible units?
No, 12585 West Prentice Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12585 West Prentice Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 12585 West Prentice Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12585 West Prentice Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12585 West Prentice Place has units with air conditioning.

