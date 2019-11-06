12380 W Quincy Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Location, Location, Location. Great Ranch Style Home Conveniently Located Close to Denver, Shopping, Schools, and The Mountains. Spacious Main Floor Layout Featuring a Large Tiled Kitchen Including All Appliances That Opens Wonderfully to The Family Room with Wood Burning Fireplace. Main Level Contains Three Good Sized Bedrooms Split by a Remodeled Bath. Fully Finished Basement with Expansive Great Room, Extra Flex Room, Bedroom, and Professionally Designed Bath. Basement Space Would Make a Great Master Suite Quarters. Retire to The Backyard and Relax Under the Covered Patio Offering Full Mountain Views to The West. Huge Fenced, Backyard and Private Deck off of Master. Sprinkler System Front and Back. Two-Car over sized attached Garage.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5261187)