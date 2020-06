Amenities

Foothills TownHome w/ Amenities--3Bed/2Bath-Brand New Floors- - Dont miss this recently remodeled 3bedroom/2bathroom townhome in Littleton. Unit is equipped with a gas fireplace and built-in shelves perfect for a big screen TV; large bedrooms with bay windows; designated parking for the unit and ample visitor as well as off-street parking just steps from your townhome. Trash; water; sewer and outside maintenance are all covered by the HOA. This is a west facing unit offering an amazing view from a huge deck. Additional bonuses of this unit include open floor plans with brand new flooring throughout; access to extraordinary amenities such as a pool; hot tub; work out facilities; media and meeting rooms.



Pets Negotiable.



Qualifications: 600 or above credit score, verifiable take home monthly income three times the rent, no evictions.



