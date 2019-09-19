All apartments in Dakota Ridge
Find more places like 12093 W Cross Drive #301.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dakota Ridge, CO
/
12093 W Cross Drive #301
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

12093 W Cross Drive #301

12093 West Cross Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dakota Ridge
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all

Location

12093 West Cross Drive, Dakota Ridge, CO 80127
Cambridge Commons

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Light, Bright, and Spacious 2 Story Apartment/Townhouse Near the Foothills - 12093 W Cross Drive #301 Littleton, CO 80127

This Awesome unit includes features such as:

Sky lights providing a ton of natural light
Great light in the unit in general
Private deck with doors from the living room as well as the master bedroom
Views of the mountains from the deck
Large walk-in closet in the master bedroom
Hardwood floors
Tile floors
Log burning fireplace
Open concept
Updated bathroom
Laundry room with washer and dryer
TONS OF STORAGE including a huge walk-in attic (see pictures)
Loft/master suite area as entire top floor (unit is 2 floors)
3 bedroom 3 bathroom
Large deck area outside of the front door with a seating area built in.

Contact Adam at 720-201-6187 adam.unger@realatlas.com

Please email me for the application or further details. STANDARD SECURITY DEPOSIT IS MINIMUM ONE MONTH'S RENT AND IS DUE AT MOVE IN. NO EXCEPTIONS. (If the application process determines necessary, security deposit may be more than one month's rent)

I am happy to get you qualified. Applications must be complete for me to accept and run them. What I need along with your completed application is: Copies of 2 paystubs per working adult or some form of proof of income with a combined household income of 3 months' rent, and a copy of photo ID for all adults.

Here are the things we look/at for in applications:
1. Evictions
2. Landlord References
3. Criminal history (No Felonies or violent misdemeanors)
4. Finances for rent payments (Applicant/s must show with verifiable income a combined household income of at least a total of 3 months of rent.)
5. Credit History

(RLNE2352263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12093 W Cross Drive #301 have any available units?
12093 W Cross Drive #301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dakota Ridge, CO.
What amenities does 12093 W Cross Drive #301 have?
Some of 12093 W Cross Drive #301's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12093 W Cross Drive #301 currently offering any rent specials?
12093 W Cross Drive #301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12093 W Cross Drive #301 pet-friendly?
No, 12093 W Cross Drive #301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dakota Ridge.
Does 12093 W Cross Drive #301 offer parking?
No, 12093 W Cross Drive #301 does not offer parking.
Does 12093 W Cross Drive #301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12093 W Cross Drive #301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12093 W Cross Drive #301 have a pool?
No, 12093 W Cross Drive #301 does not have a pool.
Does 12093 W Cross Drive #301 have accessible units?
No, 12093 W Cross Drive #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 12093 W Cross Drive #301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12093 W Cross Drive #301 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12093 W Cross Drive #301 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12093 W Cross Drive #301 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Dakota Ridge Apartments with GaragesDakota Ridge Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Dakota Ridge Apartments with ParkingDakota Ridge Dog Friendly Apartments
Dakota Ridge Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, CO
Parker, COCastle Rock, COEvergreen, COWoodland Park, COBerthoud, COEdgewater, COColumbine, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs