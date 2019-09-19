Amenities

Light, Bright, and Spacious 2 Story Apartment/Townhouse Near the Foothills - 12093 W Cross Drive #301 Littleton, CO 80127



This Awesome unit includes features such as:



Sky lights providing a ton of natural light

Great light in the unit in general

Private deck with doors from the living room as well as the master bedroom

Views of the mountains from the deck

Large walk-in closet in the master bedroom

Hardwood floors

Tile floors

Log burning fireplace

Open concept

Updated bathroom

Laundry room with washer and dryer

TONS OF STORAGE including a huge walk-in attic (see pictures)

Loft/master suite area as entire top floor (unit is 2 floors)

3 bedroom 3 bathroom

Large deck area outside of the front door with a seating area built in.



Contact Adam at 720-201-6187 adam.unger@realatlas.com



Please email me for the application or further details. STANDARD SECURITY DEPOSIT IS MINIMUM ONE MONTH'S RENT AND IS DUE AT MOVE IN. NO EXCEPTIONS. (If the application process determines necessary, security deposit may be more than one month's rent)



I am happy to get you qualified. Applications must be complete for me to accept and run them. What I need along with your completed application is: Copies of 2 paystubs per working adult or some form of proof of income with a combined household income of 3 months' rent, and a copy of photo ID for all adults.



Here are the things we look/at for in applications:

1. Evictions

2. Landlord References

3. Criminal history (No Felonies or violent misdemeanors)

4. Finances for rent payments (Applicant/s must show with verifiable income a combined household income of at least a total of 3 months of rent.)

5. Credit History



