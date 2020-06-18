11803 W Tufts Pl

Amenities
Gorgeous Home on Corner Lot in Morrison!! - Great 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home within walking distance to Harriman Lake! This great 2 story home features large living room and kitchen, master bedroom with huge walk-in closet and private bathroom, 2 additional spacious bedrooms and full bathroom. Second floor laundry room, central A/C, fenced backyard, and attached 1 car garage. New carpet and paint throughout. AVAILABLE NOW!!
Contact Amy at 303-495-4508 to schedule a showing.
$2,100.00 Month $2,100.00 Security Deposit
Offered by MSC Real Estate Advisors.
www.mscadvisors.com
(RLNE5845097)