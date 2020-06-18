11803 W Tufts Pl

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeous Home on Corner Lot in Morrison!! - Great 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home within walking distance to Harriman Lake! This great 2 story home features large living room and kitchen, master bedroom with huge walk-in closet and private bathroom, 2 additional spacious bedrooms and full bathroom. Second floor laundry room, central A/C, fenced backyard, and attached 1 car garage. New carpet and paint throughout. AVAILABLE NOW!!

Contact Amy at 303-495-4508 to schedule a showing.

$2,100.00 Month $2,100.00 Security Deposit

Offered by MSC Real Estate Advisors.

www.mscadvisors.com



(RLNE5845097)