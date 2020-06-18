All apartments in Dakota Ridge
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

11803 W Tufts Pl

11803 West Tufts Place · (720) 489-4453
Location

11803 West Tufts Place, Dakota Ridge, CO 80465
Friendly Hills

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11803 W Tufts Pl · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1470 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous Home on Corner Lot in Morrison!! - Great 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home within walking distance to Harriman Lake! This great 2 story home features large living room and kitchen, master bedroom with huge walk-in closet and private bathroom, 2 additional spacious bedrooms and full bathroom. Second floor laundry room, central A/C, fenced backyard, and attached 1 car garage. New carpet and paint throughout. AVAILABLE NOW!!
Contact Amy at 303-495-4508 to schedule a showing.
$2,100.00 Month $2,100.00 Security Deposit
Offered by MSC Real Estate Advisors.
www.mscadvisors.com

(RLNE5845097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11803 W Tufts Pl have any available units?
11803 W Tufts Pl has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11803 W Tufts Pl have?
Some of 11803 W Tufts Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11803 W Tufts Pl currently offering any rent specials?
11803 W Tufts Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11803 W Tufts Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 11803 W Tufts Pl is pet friendly.
Does 11803 W Tufts Pl offer parking?
Yes, 11803 W Tufts Pl does offer parking.
Does 11803 W Tufts Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11803 W Tufts Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11803 W Tufts Pl have a pool?
No, 11803 W Tufts Pl does not have a pool.
Does 11803 W Tufts Pl have accessible units?
No, 11803 W Tufts Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 11803 W Tufts Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 11803 W Tufts Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11803 W Tufts Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11803 W Tufts Pl has units with air conditioning.
