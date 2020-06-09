All apartments in Dakota Ridge
11461 W Berry Ave
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:28 AM

11461 W Berry Ave

11461 West Berry Avenue · (720) 749-0475
Location

11461 West Berry Avenue, Dakota Ridge, CO 80127
Foothill Green

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,675

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2608 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 5 bedroom,4 bath home in Littleton neighborhood available August 14th for a 12-month lease term.

Upon entering the front door is the formal dining room and living room with hardwood floors. Enjoy cozy nights in front of the wood burning fireplace in the family room just off the kitchen. There is an updated eat-in-kitchen that has recently painted cabinets, newer countertops, updated backsplash, and tile floors. Opposite the kitchen is the oversized mudroom with garage access as well as a pantry.

Upstairs is the spacious master bedroom with large walk-in closet with built-in drawers and shelves and renovated master bath. Three additional bedrooms and full bath complete the upstairs level.

The finished basement includes a recreation room, the 5th bedroom, a 3/4 bath, laundry room with washer and dryer included, and large storage room.

This home is conveniently located in Jefferson County School District and within walking distance to Blue Heron Park and the elementary school. Just Minutes to Southwest Plaza and Easy Access to C-470.

Small dogs welcome with approved application and additional refundable deposit. NO smoking in or near the premises. Tenant will be responsible for all utilities and lawn care. All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

For showings, please call or text Natasha at 720-749-0475 or email Natasha@NewAgeRE.com

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.NewAgeRE.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11461 W Berry Ave have any available units?
11461 W Berry Ave has a unit available for $2,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11461 W Berry Ave have?
Some of 11461 W Berry Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11461 W Berry Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11461 W Berry Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11461 W Berry Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11461 W Berry Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11461 W Berry Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11461 W Berry Ave does offer parking.
Does 11461 W Berry Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11461 W Berry Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11461 W Berry Ave have a pool?
No, 11461 W Berry Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11461 W Berry Ave have accessible units?
No, 11461 W Berry Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11461 W Berry Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11461 W Berry Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 11461 W Berry Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11461 W Berry Ave has units with air conditioning.
