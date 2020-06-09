11461 W Berry Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 5 bedroom,4 bath home in Littleton neighborhood available August 14th for a 12-month lease term.



Upon entering the front door is the formal dining room and living room with hardwood floors. Enjoy cozy nights in front of the wood burning fireplace in the family room just off the kitchen. There is an updated eat-in-kitchen that has recently painted cabinets, newer countertops, updated backsplash, and tile floors. Opposite the kitchen is the oversized mudroom with garage access as well as a pantry.



Upstairs is the spacious master bedroom with large walk-in closet with built-in drawers and shelves and renovated master bath. Three additional bedrooms and full bath complete the upstairs level.



The finished basement includes a recreation room, the 5th bedroom, a 3/4 bath, laundry room with washer and dryer included, and large storage room.



This home is conveniently located in Jefferson County School District and within walking distance to Blue Heron Park and the elementary school. Just Minutes to Southwest Plaza and Easy Access to C-470.



Small dogs welcome with approved application and additional refundable deposit. NO smoking in or near the premises. Tenant will be responsible for all utilities and lawn care. All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



For showings, please call or text Natasha at 720-749-0475 or email Natasha@NewAgeRE.com



The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.NewAgeRE.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable.