All apartments in Dakota Ridge
Find more places like 11147 W Progress Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dakota Ridge, CO
/
11147 W Progress Ave
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

11147 W Progress Ave

11147 West Progress Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dakota Ridge
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

11147 West Progress Avenue, Dakota Ridge, CO 80127
Sunrise Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 09/01/19 Four bedroom RANCH - Littleton, Sunrise Creek - Property Id: 7017

AVAILABLE 9/1/19: Rare Ranch in Sunrise Creek Subdivision. Four Bedroom three Bathrooms with Hardwood floors, plantation shutters, 3-way gas fireplace, master suite, vaulted ceilings, backs to greenbelt with eat-in kitchen. Finished basement with private bedroom, bathroom and large family/entertainment room. Large trex deck overlooking greenbelt. All appliances included. Close to shopping, parks, C470 and schools. Beautiful home - see it soon!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/7017p
Property Id 7017

(RLNE5088925)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11147 W Progress Ave have any available units?
11147 W Progress Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dakota Ridge, CO.
What amenities does 11147 W Progress Ave have?
Some of 11147 W Progress Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11147 W Progress Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11147 W Progress Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11147 W Progress Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11147 W Progress Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11147 W Progress Ave offer parking?
No, 11147 W Progress Ave does not offer parking.
Does 11147 W Progress Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11147 W Progress Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11147 W Progress Ave have a pool?
No, 11147 W Progress Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11147 W Progress Ave have accessible units?
No, 11147 W Progress Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11147 W Progress Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11147 W Progress Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 11147 W Progress Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 11147 W Progress Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Dakota Ridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDakota Ridge 3 Bedrooms
Dakota Ridge Apartments with GymDakota Ridge Cheap Places
Dakota Ridge Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, CO
Boulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs