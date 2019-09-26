10587 West Maplewood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Beautiful townhome in Stanton Farms! Two master bedrooms, convenient upper level laundry w/ washer & dryer included. Open floor plan w/ cozy gas logs fireplace and partially finished basement w/ rough in ready for your ideas! Basement could be non-conforming bedroom or media room & storage.



This home features central air conditioning and a newer efficient furnace in 2017. Great location and layout. Hardwood flooring in the dining room and great room, laminate on the upper level and 70% finished basement with lots of storage.



Convenient to C-470 via W. Bowles Ave. and Kipling. Nearby King Soopers, Ace Hardware and several restaurants. Great area for hiking and bike paths to Deer Creek Canyon. Wonderful opportunity.



Pets - 1 Cat or 1 Dog under 30lbs

Cooling Type - A/C

Utilities included - Trash, Water & Sewer

Laundry -W/D

Fireplace -Yes

Parking -Dedicated Parking spot

Basement - Finished

School District - Jeff CO R-1



For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/. Contact us at support@gkhouses.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.