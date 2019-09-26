10587 West Maplewood Drive

Amenities
Beautiful townhome in Stanton Farms! Two master bedrooms, convenient upper level laundry w/ washer & dryer included. Open floor plan w/ cozy gas logs fireplace and partially finished basement w/ rough in ready for your ideas! Basement could be non-conforming bedroom or media room & storage.
This home features central air conditioning and a newer efficient furnace in 2017. Great location and layout. Hardwood flooring in the dining room and great room, laminate on the upper level and 70% finished basement with lots of storage.
Convenient to C-470 via W. Bowles Ave. and Kipling. Nearby King Soopers, Ace Hardware and several restaurants. Great area for hiking and bike paths to Deer Creek Canyon. Wonderful opportunity.
Pets - 1 Cat or 1 Dog under 30lbs
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Trash, Water & Sewer
Laundry -W/D
Fireplace -Yes
Parking -Dedicated Parking spot
Basement - Finished
School District - Jeff CO R-1
