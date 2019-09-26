All apartments in Dakota Ridge
Find more places like 10587 West Maplewood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dakota Ridge, CO
/
10587 West Maplewood Drive
Last updated September 26 2019 at 1:37 AM

10587 West Maplewood Drive

10587 West Maplewood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dakota Ridge
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all

Location

10587 West Maplewood Drive, Dakota Ridge, CO 80127
Foothill Green South

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 and up to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

Beautiful townhome in Stanton Farms! Two master bedrooms, convenient upper level laundry w/ washer & dryer included. Open floor plan w/ cozy gas logs fireplace and partially finished basement w/ rough in ready for your ideas! Basement could be non-conforming bedroom or media room & storage.

This home features central air conditioning and a newer efficient furnace in 2017. Great location and layout. Hardwood flooring in the dining room and great room, laminate on the upper level and 70% finished basement with lots of storage.

Convenient to C-470 via W. Bowles Ave. and Kipling. Nearby King Soopers, Ace Hardware and several restaurants. Great area for hiking and bike paths to Deer Creek Canyon. Wonderful opportunity.

Pets - 1 Cat or 1 Dog under 30lbs
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Trash, Water & Sewer
Laundry -W/D
Fireplace -Yes
Parking -Dedicated Parking spot
Basement - Finished
School District - Jeff CO R-1

For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/. Contact us at support@gkhouses.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10587 West Maplewood Drive have any available units?
10587 West Maplewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dakota Ridge, CO.
What amenities does 10587 West Maplewood Drive have?
Some of 10587 West Maplewood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10587 West Maplewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10587 West Maplewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10587 West Maplewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10587 West Maplewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10587 West Maplewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10587 West Maplewood Drive offers parking.
Does 10587 West Maplewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10587 West Maplewood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10587 West Maplewood Drive have a pool?
No, 10587 West Maplewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10587 West Maplewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 10587 West Maplewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10587 West Maplewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10587 West Maplewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10587 West Maplewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10587 West Maplewood Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Dakota Ridge Apartments with GaragesDakota Ridge Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Dakota Ridge Apartments with ParkingDakota Ridge Dog Friendly Apartments
Dakota Ridge Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, CO
Parker, COCastle Rock, COEvergreen, COWoodland Park, COBerthoud, COEdgewater, COColumbine, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs