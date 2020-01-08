All apartments in Dakota Ridge
Last updated January 8 2020 at 1:32 AM

10159 West Lambuth Avenue

10159 West Lambuth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10159 West Lambuth Avenue, Dakota Ridge, CO 80235
Friendly Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Available now
Rent - $1,995
Deposit - $1,995
12-month lease
Dogs may be considered with well qualified applicants (see information below).
No smokers (firm)

Tri-level home in south Lakewood! 3 bedrooms up with 1 full bath (double sinks!) and 1 bedroom and a 3/4 bath on the lower level. Hardwood floors! Carpet in bedrooms. Decorative touches throughout! Updated kitchen, granite counter tops, inland, newer appliances! Swamp cooler! Full-size washer and dryer hook-ups. Huge backyard with shed, patio! Attached 2-car garage.

**Dog(s) may be accepted with an additional deposit of $500 for the 1st dog and $300 for a 2nd dog.
No cats.

**Tenants responsible for all yard care (watering, mowing, leaf removal, weeding), snow removal and all utilities.

**Fireplace is for decorative purposes only (not to be used). Sprinkler system is not operational so tenants will be required to manually water the front and back yard.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10159 West Lambuth Avenue have any available units?
10159 West Lambuth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dakota Ridge, CO.
What amenities does 10159 West Lambuth Avenue have?
Some of 10159 West Lambuth Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10159 West Lambuth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10159 West Lambuth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10159 West Lambuth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10159 West Lambuth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10159 West Lambuth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10159 West Lambuth Avenue offers parking.
Does 10159 West Lambuth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10159 West Lambuth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10159 West Lambuth Avenue have a pool?
No, 10159 West Lambuth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10159 West Lambuth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10159 West Lambuth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10159 West Lambuth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10159 West Lambuth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10159 West Lambuth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10159 West Lambuth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

