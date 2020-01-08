10159 West Lambuth Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

Available now

Rent - $1,995

Deposit - $1,995

12-month lease

Dogs may be considered with well qualified applicants (see information below).

No smokers (firm)



Tri-level home in south Lakewood! 3 bedrooms up with 1 full bath (double sinks!) and 1 bedroom and a 3/4 bath on the lower level. Hardwood floors! Carpet in bedrooms. Decorative touches throughout! Updated kitchen, granite counter tops, inland, newer appliances! Swamp cooler! Full-size washer and dryer hook-ups. Huge backyard with shed, patio! Attached 2-car garage.



**Dog(s) may be accepted with an additional deposit of $500 for the 1st dog and $300 for a 2nd dog.

No cats.



**Tenants responsible for all yard care (watering, mowing, leaf removal, weeding), snow removal and all utilities.



**Fireplace is for decorative purposes only (not to be used). Sprinkler system is not operational so tenants will be required to manually water the front and back yard.

Contact us to schedule a showing.