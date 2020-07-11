All apartments in Dacono
Find more places like 1029 Glen Creighton Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dacono, CO
/
1029 Glen Creighton Drive
Last updated July 11 2020 at 6:58 PM

1029 Glen Creighton Drive

1029 Glen Creighton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1029 Glen Creighton Drive, Dacono, CO 80514

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
Available now! Brand new carpet and freshly painted home in Dacono. This home is spacious with 4 large bedrooms, family room and dining room. Washer/Dryer hookups, fenced in yard with storage sheds and parking for at least 4 vehicles. Close to town and easy access to I-25. Pets considered on a case by case situation with additional pet deposit and monthly pet rent. Schedule your showing today at www.ViewMyHomes.com. One-time $150 admin fee and $7 per month P&R fee applies. Apps $55/per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1029 Glen Creighton Drive have any available units?
1029 Glen Creighton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dacono, CO.
What amenities does 1029 Glen Creighton Drive have?
Some of 1029 Glen Creighton Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1029 Glen Creighton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1029 Glen Creighton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1029 Glen Creighton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1029 Glen Creighton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1029 Glen Creighton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1029 Glen Creighton Drive offers parking.
Does 1029 Glen Creighton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1029 Glen Creighton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1029 Glen Creighton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1029 Glen Creighton Drive has a pool.
Does 1029 Glen Creighton Drive have accessible units?
No, 1029 Glen Creighton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1029 Glen Creighton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1029 Glen Creighton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1029 Glen Creighton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1029 Glen Creighton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COErie, COBrighton, COLafayette, COCommerce City, COLouisville, COFederal Heights, CO
Niwot, COGunbarrel, COSuperior, COShaw Heights, COWelby, COBerthoud, COJohnstown, COBerkley, COWheat Ridge, COEvans, COEdgewater, COApplewood, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College