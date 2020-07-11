1029 Glen Creighton Drive

Amenities

Available now! Brand new carpet and freshly painted home in Dacono. This home is spacious with 4 large bedrooms, family room and dining room. Washer/Dryer hookups, fenced in yard with storage sheds and parking for at least 4 vehicles. Close to town and easy access to I-25. Pets considered on a case by case situation with additional pet deposit and monthly pet rent. Schedule your showing today at www.ViewMyHomes.com. One-time $150 admin fee and $7 per month P&R fee applies. Apps $55/per adult.