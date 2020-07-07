9764 Norfolk St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Beautiful 5 beds 3 full baths 2608 sq ft (2060 sq ft finished & 548 sq ft unfinished basement) 2.5 car garage located a cross of park. Good size Master bed with 2 walk in closet & 5 pieces master bath. 3 additional beds in upper level with 1 upper hallway bath plus laundry room. 1 bedroom in the main floor with 3/4 bath (shower). High Ceiling Living room, dining room, family room with fireplace. Kitchen has plenty cabinets & island. Central A/C, Washer & dryer hook up. Pet (ONLY DOG - up to 40 pounds) will be considered. Walk to Second Creek Elementary school, Otho Stuart Middle School, convenience, shops, or grocery. Minutes away from hwy 85, hwy 76, E470, DIA & many more!! Looking for long term lease (minimum 1 year) or longer. NO MMJ. AVAILABLE NOW! Please contact Andy @ (303) 263 4496. Thank you