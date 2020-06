Amenities

Great 2 bed / 1.5 bath townhome with an attached 2 car garage. Home features a large kitchen and living area on the main level in addition to a half bathroom. Sliding glass doors off the kitchen lead to a spacious second floor deck. Upstairs features two large bedrooms and a full bathroom, and a shared desk area. Carpets were just professionally cleaned. Washer and dryer in unit. Pets allowed with owner approval and pet deposit. Security deposit equal to one month's rent.