6822 Niagara Street

Fantastic ranch ­style duplex with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and detached 2 garage garage. Spacious living area and kitchen with recessed lighting, vaulted ceilings, and modern light fixtures. The kitchen includes a breakfast bar and updated cabinetry with stainless steel pulls, granite slab countertops and double sink. Master bedroom with 4 piece ensuite and large walk ­in closet. Includes washer and dryer.



Tenant responsible for utilities and lawn care. Dog Friendly, No cats please. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.



