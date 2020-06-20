All apartments in Commerce City
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:09 AM

6822 Niagara Street

6822 Niagara St · (720) 715-8437
Location

6822 Niagara St, Commerce City, CO 80022
Kemp

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fantastic ranch ­style duplex with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and detached 2 garage garage. Spacious living area and kitchen with recessed lighting, vaulted ceilings, and modern light fixtures. The kitchen includes a breakfast bar and updated cabinetry with stainless steel pulls, granite slab countertops and double sink. Master bedroom with 4 piece ensuite and large walk ­in closet. Includes washer and dryer.

Tenant responsible for utilities and lawn care. Dog Friendly, No cats please. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website

Amenities: A/C, 2 Car Detached Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6822 Niagara Street have any available units?
6822 Niagara Street has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6822 Niagara Street have?
Some of 6822 Niagara Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6822 Niagara Street currently offering any rent specials?
6822 Niagara Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6822 Niagara Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6822 Niagara Street is pet friendly.
Does 6822 Niagara Street offer parking?
Yes, 6822 Niagara Street does offer parking.
Does 6822 Niagara Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6822 Niagara Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6822 Niagara Street have a pool?
No, 6822 Niagara Street does not have a pool.
Does 6822 Niagara Street have accessible units?
No, 6822 Niagara Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6822 Niagara Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6822 Niagara Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6822 Niagara Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6822 Niagara Street has units with air conditioning.
