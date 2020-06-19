All apartments in Commerce City
Last updated June 4 2020 at 6:45 PM

6605 Olive Street

6605 Olive St · (720) 730-7186
Location

6605 Olive St, Commerce City, CO 80022
Kemp

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1012 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Want to take a virtual tour now? >>> https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=oVQj3zprYsC

Come check out this awesome ranch style home located just east of Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City! This property was recently painted and features three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, a large laundry room with a washer and dryer hookups, and beautiful hardwood flooring. The kitchen has tons of cabinets for storage and well kept appliances including a dishwasher! Downstairs you will find a fully finished basement featuring a bar, a living area, one-bedroom, and one bathroom. Outside you can enjoy some sunshine with your furry friend from the spacious and fully enclosed back patio. Plenty of off-street parking is available for tenant use as well. You will love the location as this home sits just minutes from Prairie Gateway Open Space, several local parks, and many shops and restaurants. Commuting will be easy with quick access to 270. You do not want to miss out on this great opportunity so, apply today!

Pets - Yes
Utilities included - Tenants Pay All
Laundry - Washer/Dryer-Hook ups
Parking -Off-Street
Basement - Finished
School District -Adams 14

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6605 Olive Street have any available units?
6605 Olive Street has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6605 Olive Street have?
Some of 6605 Olive Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6605 Olive Street currently offering any rent specials?
6605 Olive Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6605 Olive Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6605 Olive Street is pet friendly.
Does 6605 Olive Street offer parking?
Yes, 6605 Olive Street does offer parking.
Does 6605 Olive Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6605 Olive Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6605 Olive Street have a pool?
No, 6605 Olive Street does not have a pool.
Does 6605 Olive Street have accessible units?
No, 6605 Olive Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6605 Olive Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6605 Olive Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 6605 Olive Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6605 Olive Street does not have units with air conditioning.
