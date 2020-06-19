6605 Olive Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Want to take a virtual tour now? >>> https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=oVQj3zprYsC



Come check out this awesome ranch style home located just east of Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City! This property was recently painted and features three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, a large laundry room with a washer and dryer hookups, and beautiful hardwood flooring. The kitchen has tons of cabinets for storage and well kept appliances including a dishwasher! Downstairs you will find a fully finished basement featuring a bar, a living area, one-bedroom, and one bathroom. Outside you can enjoy some sunshine with your furry friend from the spacious and fully enclosed back patio. Plenty of off-street parking is available for tenant use as well. You will love the location as this home sits just minutes from Prairie Gateway Open Space, several local parks, and many shops and restaurants. Commuting will be easy with quick access to 270. You do not want to miss out on this great opportunity so, apply today!



Pets - Yes

Utilities included - Tenants Pay All

Laundry - Washer/Dryer-Hook ups

Parking -Off-Street

Basement - Finished

School District -Adams 14



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

Contact us to schedule a showing.