6472 East 66th Place

Amenities
Nice duplex unit features 2 rooms downstairs
- Home has new wood floors throughout
- Kitchen has all white range/oven, refrigerator and microwave
- Tile floor in laundry,bathrooms and kitchen, wood floors everywhere else
- One full bathroom to share
- Ceiling fan
- Half bath on main level
- One carport parking spot off street
- Shared lawn area with lawn maintenance provided
- Laundry room with Washer and Dryer included
- Home has central heat
Nice duplex unit features 2 rooms downstairs
- Home has new wood floors throughout
- Kitchen has all white range/oven, refrigerator and microwave
- Tile floor in laundry,bathrooms and kitchen, wood floors everywhere else
- One full bathroom to share
- Ceiling fan
- Half bath on main level
- One carport parking spot off street
- Shared lawn area with lawn maintenance provided
- Laundry room with Washer and Dryer included
- Home has central heat