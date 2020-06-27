All apartments in Commerce City
Find more places like 6472 East 66th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Commerce City, CO
/
6472 East 66th Place
Last updated July 30 2019 at 4:00 PM

6472 East 66th Place

6472 East 66th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Commerce City
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

6472 East 66th Place, Commerce City, CO 80022
Tichy

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
carport
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Nice duplex unit features 2 rooms downstairs
- Home has new wood floors throughout
- Kitchen has all white range/oven, refrigerator and microwave
- Tile floor in laundry,bathrooms and kitchen, wood floors everywhere else
- One full bathroom to share
- Ceiling fan
- Half bath on main level
- One carport parking spot off street
- Shared lawn area with lawn maintenance provided
- Laundry room with Washer and Dryer included
- Home has central heat
Nice duplex unit features 2 rooms downstairs
- Home has new wood floors throughout
- Kitchen has all white range/oven, refrigerator and microwave
- Tile floor in laundry,bathrooms and kitchen, wood floors everywhere else
- One full bathroom to share
- Ceiling fan
- Half bath on main level
- One carport parking spot off street
- Shared lawn area with lawn maintenance provided
- Laundry room with Washer and Dryer included
- Home has central heat

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6472 East 66th Place have any available units?
6472 East 66th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 6472 East 66th Place have?
Some of 6472 East 66th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6472 East 66th Place currently offering any rent specials?
6472 East 66th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6472 East 66th Place pet-friendly?
No, 6472 East 66th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Commerce City.
Does 6472 East 66th Place offer parking?
Yes, 6472 East 66th Place offers parking.
Does 6472 East 66th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6472 East 66th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6472 East 66th Place have a pool?
No, 6472 East 66th Place does not have a pool.
Does 6472 East 66th Place have accessible units?
No, 6472 East 66th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6472 East 66th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6472 East 66th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6472 East 66th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6472 East 66th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belle Creek Apartments
9458 Longs Peak Dr Suite #110
Commerce City, CO 80640

Similar Pages

Commerce City 2 BedroomsCommerce City Accessible Apartments
Commerce City Apartments with BalconyCommerce City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Commerce City Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, COMonument, CO
Dove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COWoodmoor, COErie, CONiwot, COShaw Heights, COStonegate, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College