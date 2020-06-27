6472 East 66th Place

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors carport ceiling fan microwave range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Nice duplex unit features 2 rooms downstairs

- Home has new wood floors throughout

- Kitchen has all white range/oven, refrigerator and microwave

- Tile floor in laundry,bathrooms and kitchen, wood floors everywhere else

- One full bathroom to share

- Ceiling fan

- Half bath on main level

- One carport parking spot off street

- Shared lawn area with lawn maintenance provided

- Laundry room with Washer and Dryer included

- Home has central heat

Nice duplex unit features 2 rooms downstairs

- Home has new wood floors throughout

- Kitchen has all white range/oven, refrigerator and microwave

- Tile floor in laundry,bathrooms and kitchen, wood floors everywhere else

- One full bathroom to share

- Ceiling fan

- Half bath on main level

- One carport parking spot off street

- Shared lawn area with lawn maintenance provided

- Laundry room with Washer and Dryer included

- Home has central heat