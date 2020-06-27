18060 E 106th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

Amazing opportunity to live in a new construction, 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome with attached 2 car garage and fenced in yard. This home features beautiful finishes including modern hardwood-style laminate flooring, gorgeous modern cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and much more. The home features a spacious living area on the main floor with high ceilings, an open concept floorpan including a large kitchen, and half bath on the main floor. Upstairs features two bedrooms, each with attached bathroom, and a full laundry room. The two car garage has plenty of space for 2 cars and storage, but is not long enough for a full sized pickup truck. First month's rent, and security deposit (equal to one month's rent) required for move in. Pets allowed with owner approval and pet deposit. NEW SOD BEING INSTALLED IN BACK YARD!